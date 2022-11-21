Environment Canada issues air quality advisory for Vancouver Island
Environment Canada is warning residents in the Cowichan Valley and Port Alberni, B.C., that poor air quality will persist in the inland Vancouver Island communities until weather conditions change.
The agency issued the special weather statement Monday, saying the poor air quality was the result of airborne particulate matter.
Exposure to the fine particles is especially concerning for people with chronic conditions such as heart disease, asthma, COPD and diabetes, as well as pregnant women, young children, seniors and people suffering from respiratory infections, including COVID-19.
People with these increased risk factors should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted, Environment Canada says.
Anyone experiencing eye and throat irritation, chest pain, shortness of breath or coughing should seek advice from a health-care provider, the weather office says.
Staying indoors will help limit exposure to the particulate matter until the advisory is lifted.
Levels of the harmful particulates tend to be highest near busy roadways, industrial areas and neighbourhoods where wood is burned, according to the agency.
