Environment Canada forecasts heavy snowfall across much of B.C.
Environment Canada says heavy snow is expected across much of British Columbia this weekend as a weather system moves from north to south across the province.
The weather office is forecasting significant snowfall for the south coast, with warnings covering Metro Vancouver, the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast, the Fraser Valley and all but the northern tip of Vancouver Island.
It says accumulations on the mainland are expected to range from 15 to 25 centimetres, with up to 35 centimetres possible in some areas, while much of Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands could see 10 to 20 centimetres.
Environment Canada says around 15 centimetres of snow is expected along the mainland coast, but snowfall will begin to ease this afternoon, making way for a few showers or flurries in the evening.
It says a frontal system over the Gulf of Alaska will also bring snow to the B.C. interior, and is urging drivers in the region to use caution and consider postponing travel.
It says snowfall in the interior is expected to begin this afternoon and “become heavy” tonight, with up to 40 centimetres predicted in some areas, but will taper off to flurries tomorrow evening when the system moves out of the region.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2023.
Survey shows what Canadians think about AI tech like ChatGPT, Google Bard
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on in Ukraine
Fighting is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reporting dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south.
An act of defiance by Ukraine’s National Philharmonic
Ukraine’s National Philharmonic marked one year after Russia’s invasion with a brave, defiant performance in Kyiv.
Toronto Police Chief stands by promotion of officer who killed two Black men in the 1990s
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine; Russia and China object to description of war
A meeting of G20 finance ministers has ended in India without a consensus, because Russia and China objected to the description of the war in Ukraine in a final document.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. Watch the Crave Original documentary Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Wife of man struck by alleged drunk driver in Toronto says 'one decision altered the course of our life'
Vancouver
-
Vancouver weather: Forecast sees heavy snow arriving in the evening
Most of B.C. was under weather warnings Saturday as a significant snowstorm approached.
-
These 14 B.C. communities saw record low temperatures Friday
More than a dozen communities across B.C. saw their coldest Feb. 24 on record Friday, as an Arctic airmass lingered over the region ahead of Saturday's snowstorm.
-
BC Hydro investigating cause of downtown Vancouver explosion, fire that injured 2
BC Hydro says it has started its investigation into the cause of an explosion and fire near the Marine Building in Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
This is what the Coliseum looks like today, and what you need to know about the redevelopment
The city allowed media cameras into the old Coliseum building one last time on Friday before the building is demolished.
-
Third period Blue Jackets goals sink Oilers 6-5
Jack Roslovic scored twice in the third period on his way to a four-point game, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 Saturday despite giving up a four-goal lead.
-
Skating and Canadian tunes build hype before the Juno Awards
Edmontonians enjoying the warmer weather while skating at City Hall Plaza got to listen to music nominated for awards at Canada's biggest celebration of music.
Toronto
-
Toronto Police Chief stands by promotion of officer who killed two Black men in the 1990s
-
Wife of man struck by alleged drunk driver in Toronto says 'one decision altered the course of our life'
-
1 person dead after 2-alarm apartment fire in Scarborough
One person is dead and five others are seriously injured after a two-alarm fire in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
Alberta NDP takes jabs at upcoming provincial budget promises
Alberta’s UCP government is set to table its provincial budget on Tuesday as opposition critics continue to take jabs at pre-elections spending promises.
-
A sombre anniversary: 1 year after Russian invasion, Calgarians gather to show solidarity with Ukraine
Nearly 1,000 people gathered at municipal plaza early Friday evening to show their support for those still facing deadly attacks and devastating conditions in Ukraine.
-
New class of transit officers graduates, starting work Monday morning
Calgary Transit's peace officer core grew Friday.
Montreal
-
'He was very close to dying': Dog owner calls for Quebec ban on leg hold traps
A growing number of pet owners, veterinarians and animal lovers want leg hold traps heavily restricted or even banned in Quebec, arguing that they are cruel and often do not catch the animals the trapper intends to.
-
Quebec court rejects Epic Games appeal, Fortnite lawsuit to proceed
The Quebec Court of Appeal has rejected an Epic Games request to toss the December decision authorizing a class action that argues the company's video game Fortnite Battle Royale is too 'addictive.' Quebec Superior Court Justice Sylvain Lussier authorized the class-action suit and Appeal Court Justice Guy Cournoyer wrote the decision rejecting the appeal, saying he did not find any errors in Lussier's judgement.
-
11 candidates will battle it out in former Liberal leader's riding of Saint-Henri--Sainte-Anne
Elections Quebec published the final list of candidates for the upcoming by-election in former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade's riding. The deadline to file nomination papers for the March 13 vote date in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne ended on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Atlantic
-
Amid record profits, Loblaw CEO warns food prices will continue to rise
Maritimers grappling with rising food prices are being warned it’s about to get worse. Canada's biggest grocer says food costs could increase this year and they have more than 1,000 supplier requests for significant cost increases.
-
Man, 47, dies after snowmobile crash in Upsalquitch, N.B.
A 47-year-old man from Janeville, N.B., has died after a snowmobile crash in Upsalquitch.
-
Visits suspended on third floor of Moncton hospital due to norovirus outbreak
Visits have been temporarily suspended on the third floor of the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton due to a norovirus outbreak in the unit.
Winnipeg
-
Pop-up St. Vital homeless shelter closes doors
A pop-up homeless shelter in St. Vital has closed its doors for the season as Winnipeg's latest cold snap comes to an end.
-
Why Winnipeg’s gas prices are higher than other parts of the country
Winnipeggers are continuing to feel pain at the pump as gas prices continue to stay at a high level.
-
'Keep talking about this': Hundreds gather in Winnipeg in support of Ukraine on invasion anniversary
Hopeful and upset are just some of the multiple feelings Ukrainians and Winnipeggers were experiencing at a rally in Winnipeg Friday evening.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region Ukrainians share how their lives have been impacted as the war at home rages on
Residents in Waterloo region are showing their support by standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes, with a Friday night vigil held in downtown Kitchener to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
Cambridge, Ont. woman who reported car stolen shocked to find out it was towed without notice
A Cambridge, Ont. woman whose car disappeared around the time she was hospitalized for a medical emergency is glad she’s been able to get the vehicle back, but concerned it took a tow company contacting her two weeks later for her to find out what happened to it.
-
OPP, WRPS responding to multiple calls of flying ice coming off vehicles
Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are reminding motorists to clean their cars after a winter storm as several vehicles have been damaged by flying ice.
Regina
-
Team Sask. adds more medals at Canada Winter Games, men's hockey off to gold medal game
Team Sask. won more medals at the Canada Winter Games during the week, with men’s hockey headed to the gold medal game on Saturday.
-
'Overkill': Regina community association slams snow bylaw enforcement
A Regina community association is calling for changes to the City of Regina’s residential snow removal bylaw.
-
Survey shows what Canadians think about AI tech like ChatGPT, Google Bard
Barrie
-
Snowmobiler suffers serious injuries in Lake of Bays crash
the sole operator from the GTA was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with a severe head injury.
-
Tiny Township crash seriously injures snowmobiler
A snowmobiler is in hospital after a late-night crash in Tiny Township.
-
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in five-vehicle crash
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Caledon that injured five people, two of those critically.
Saskatoon
-
Team Sask. adds more medals at Canada Winter Games, men's hockey off to gold medal game
-
'We can be competitive just like anybody': Sask. sees first Indigenous brewery open
Minihkwe Brewery, the province’s first Indigenous brewery, is now officially open in Saskatoon.
-
In Pictures: 5 most expensive condos in Saskatoon
Housing sales have slowed in Saskatoon and listings are the lowest they’ve been since 2008, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW
Refugees surprise shoppers by breaking into song to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine war
With one voice in the middle of Northgate Shopping Centre in North Bay, a group of Ukrainian refugees surprised mall-goers by breaking into song to pay their respects of the war in Ukraine.
-
Survey shows what Canadians think about AI tech like ChatGPT, Google Bard
-
Plenty of surprises already at Wright’s second-degree murder trial
After just one week, there have already been some major developments in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.