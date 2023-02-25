Environment Canada forecasts heavy snowfall across much of B.C.

Vancouver -

Environment Canada says heavy snow is expected across much of British Columbia this weekend as a weather system moves from north to south across the province.

The weather office is forecasting significant snowfall for the south coast, with warnings covering Metro Vancouver, the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast, the Fraser Valley and all but the northern tip of Vancouver Island.

It says accumulations on the mainland are expected to range from 15 to 25 centimetres, with up to 35 centimetres possible in some areas, while much of Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands could see 10 to 20 centimetres.

Environment Canada says around 15 centimetres of snow is expected along the mainland coast, but snowfall will begin to ease this afternoon, making way for a few showers or flurries in the evening.

It says a frontal system over the Gulf of Alaska will also bring snow to the B.C. interior, and is urging drivers in the region to use caution and consider postponing travel.

It says snowfall in the interior is expected to begin this afternoon and “become heavy” tonight, with up to 40 centimetres predicted in some areas, but will taper off to flurries tomorrow evening when the system moves out of the region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2023.