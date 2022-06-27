Endangered orcas suffered calorie deficit in recent years: UBC study

Endangered orcas suffered calorie deficit in recent years: UBC study

Southern resident orca K25 is seen in mid-breach. (Dave Ellifrit/Center for Whale Research) Southern resident orca K25 is seen in mid-breach. (Dave Ellifrit/Center for Whale Research)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

Russian long-range bombers fired a missile that struck a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, raising fears of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an 'unimaginable' number of victims in 'one of the most disastrous terrorist attacks in European history.'

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario