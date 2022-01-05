Emergency generator stolen from Nanaimo Lifeline: RCMP

Police are on the lookout for an emergency generator that was reportedly stolen from the Nanaimo Lifeline property sometime earlier this week.

Nanaimo RCMP say the theft occurred between Jan. 2 and Jan. 4 at the Lifeline building located at 1801 Bowen Rd.

Mounties say the backup generator is needed to ensure safe operation of the "essential health service," which allows seniors to contact emergency services quickly.

"This crime appears to have taken place in plain view of the public and would have taken some time to complete due to (the) size and weight of the generator," said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a release Wednesday.

"As the owner/operator of this device is an essential health service, and it is incredibly important that this item be located and put back into use for the well-being of the community," he said.

Investigators believe that a large vehicle and at least several people would have been needed to swipe the generator, given its size.

Anyone with information on generator is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file #2022-312.