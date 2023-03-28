Elephant seal rescued from side of Saanich highway

A wayward elephant seal that was spotted off the side of the Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich was safely relocated by police and Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) on Monday.

Saanich police say they received a report of the seal lying in an embankment on the side of the highway near Burnside Road West just after 1 p.m.

Police passed the information on to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and officers with Saanich police and the DFO met at the side of the highway.

The groups then worked together to move the moulting elephant seal to the nearby Colquitz Creek.

Elephant seals usually spend one month each year coming on shore to moult.

Moulting involves shedding all of the seal's fur and underlying layer of skin, according to the DFO website.

During this time, the seals can look sickly and lose up to 25 per cent of their body weight. However, the process is normal, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

People who see a moulting elephant seal should keep their distance and not bother the animal.

"It may look slow and harmless, but [the seal] is capable of moving very quickly and could be dangerous if it feels threatened," reads the DFO website.

"If you see an animal being harassed or injured or an injured or sick animal exhibiting highly unusual behaviour, please call DFO’s Observe, Record and Report 24-hour hotline at 1-800-465-4336."

CTV News has reached out to Fisheries and Oceans Canada for further details.