Elderly man dies in house fire in Nanaimo, B.C.

An elderly man was found dead after firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Quill Drive in Nanaimo on Thursday morning.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue says the person was found lying in a hospital bed in the living area of the home. The department says it’s too early to say if the person died as a result of the fire.

A neighbour phoned the fire department around 8:30 a.m. to say they could hear the smoke detector going off.

"We found smoke coming from the main room," said assistant fire Chief Stuart Kenning.

"Fire crews quickly knocked the door open, knocked down the fire. Unfortunately, they found an elderly man inside who had succumbed to the smoke," he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The B.C. Coroners Service and RCMP are also at the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.