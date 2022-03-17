East Sooke residents call for conservation of land beside regional park

A huge parcel of pristine forestland in East Sooke could be slated for development, but a group of concerned community members are trying to change its fate.

More than 500 people have signed a Change.org petition called "Sell 154 Cooper Mine Road to CRD Parks."

The land borders the East Sooke Park on three sides and is owned by Canadian singer Burton Cummings.

Now the 27-hectare parcel is up for sale.

According to the petition, an accepted offer with a developer is already in place, but the group involved is asking Cummings to sell it to CRD Parks instead.

They say a naturalist has confirmed it's an active wildlife corridor, so they worry about future harm to the sensitive ecosystem.

"We want to preserve the naturalized environment that this parcel has now become," said East Sooke resident Jim Maxwell. "It currently forms part of a wildlife corridor through East Sooke Park and development would interrupt that."

"We feel that this parcel makes a great addition to the existing East Sooke Park," he added.

The CRD is aware of the petition, but says it does not publicly discuss parkland purchasing decisions.