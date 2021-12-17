Earthquake upgrades for Vancouver Island dam could cost over $800M

BC Hydro is taking a major step towards seismically upgrading a key Vancouver Island dam.

The energy provider announced it will ask for requests for proposals for a contract to make the massive John Hart dam in Campbell River more safe if a large earthquake strikes.

The project is no small feat.

Construction is expected to run from 2023 until 2029 and cost between $497 million and $822 million.

"The John Hart dam is a key component of BC Hydro’s infrastructure on Vancouver Island," says Chris O’Riley, president and CEO of BC Hydro.

"The upgrades are required to strengthen the dam so that it can continue to operate safely and reliably."

In 2016, BC Hydro was forced to buy out homeowners in the sleepy surf town of Jordan River after discovering its dam above could fail in an earthquake.

Several homeowners were forced to move to higher ground and restrictions have been placed on Capital Regional District land in the area.

A lengthy study found that the Jordan River dam was the most at risk of failure out of all BC Hydro dams in the province.

Repairing damage caused by the potential dam failure would have been so costly it was considered a secondary option to moving the town.

BC Hydro began consultation with community partners and First Nations about the John Hart upgrades back in 2014, but this announcement marks the first major step toward safeguarding the decades-old structure.

The John Hart dam was built in the 1940's. It is about 34 metres tall and more than 800 metres long.