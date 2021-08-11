VANCOUVER -- A town on the north end of Vancouver Island has issued a boil water advisory after detecting trace amounts of E. coli bacteria in the local water system.

In an announcement on its website and social media pages, the Town of Port McNeill advised residents to boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, making ice, cooking, washing food or brushing teeth.

Alternatively, residents are advised to use a different, safe source of water - such as bottled water - until further notice.

The bacteria was detected during routine testing, according to the town's statement.

More information can be found on the town's website, and those with questions are advised to call the town office at 250-956-3111 or to email reception@portmcneill.ca.