Duncan, B.C., veteran receives France's highest honour for service in WWII
Canadian veteran Captain Ferdinand Labrie, who fought to liberate France during the Second World War, was presented with the rank of Knight of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour, which is the highest distinction bestowed on someone from the French Republic.
Consul General of France in Vancouver, Nicolas Baudouin, presented Labrie with the medal during a ceremony Thursday afternoon at Labrie’s senior home in Duncan, B.C.
"On behalf of the President of the French Republic, I present you with the award of Knight of the Legion of Honour," Baudouin said in French when presenting the medal to Labrie.
The Knight of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour medal (left) is pictured. (CTV News)
The 100-year-old war veteran was very humbled by the honour.
"I feel I don’t deserve this any more than the other millions that were there, I’m just one of them," Labrie said.
The French government launched a campaign in 2014 during the Normandy and Provence landings' 70th anniversary commemorations to honour those like Labrie who deserved this recognition for their service.
"We launched a very important campaign to identify veterans of the Second World War who fought and took part in operations to liberate France," said Consul General Baudouin.
Labrie was a cipher specialist and participated in the Dieppe Raid, also known as the Jubilee Operation, landing on French beaches shortly after D-Day.
He returned to Canada in January 1946 and was one of only two from his original regiment (Le Regiment de Maisonneuve) to return.
Ferdinand Labrie (middle) is pictured returning home from the Second World War in January, 1946.
To date, 1,154 medals have been awarded to Canadian soldiers by France, including 232 in B.C.
If you know of a Canadian Veteran who is still alive and took part in operations to liberate France during WWII, you can contact the Embassy of France in Ottawa. They may eligible for the Légion d’Honneur (Legion of Honor).
The Légion d’Honneur was created by Napoleon in 1802 to recognize military members and civilians, both domestic and foreign, for their service to France.
Canada importing 1M bottles of children's medication by next week
In an update to reporters on Friday, Health Canada says more than one million bottles of a foreign supply of children's medication will arrive in the country by next week.
Heavy snow, near-zero visibility for parts of Ontario with up to 80 cm expected
Environment Canada is warning of a prolonged period of snow squalls expected to hit parts of Ontario this weekend that could bring up to 80 centimetres of snow to some regions.
New British Columbia Premier David Eby has been sworn in and immediately announced a $100 cost-of-living credit for residents on their electricity bills.
New British Columbia Premier David Eby has been sworn in and immediately announced a $100 cost-of-living credit for residents on their electricity bills.
