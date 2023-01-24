Duncan, B.C., could soon lose record for world's largest hockey stick to U.S. town
A battle of who has the biggest hockey stick in the world is brewing outside of rinks in Canada and the U.S.
Currently, the world's largest hockey stick is located in North Cowichan, B.C.
The massive 66-metre, or 218-foot, behemoth weighs 28 tonnes, or as much as six and a half elephants.
The hockey stick is made out of steel and Douglas fir, and is certified as the world's largest hockey stick in the Guinness Book of World Records.
"It’s a symbol or our town," said area resident Ron Painter.
"It’s huge," added seven-year-old Sahara Skye.
But, the massive hockey stick may not hold the record for long.
Some 3,600 kilometres away in Lockport, IL, construction of a new rink has just been approved by city council. The new rink includes a 76-metre, or 250-foot, hockey stick.
"Well, honestly, when it comes to Lockport here, I like quirky, so anything quirky I can get behind," said Lockport Mayor Steve Streit on Tuesday.
Streit says, go big or go home.
An artist's rendering of the upcoming hockey stick in Lockport, IL, is pictured. (Lockport City Hall)The rink and stick is being built by a private investor. The proposal was unanimously approved by city council.
"They will start breaking ground here real soon so they’ll be working on it throughout this year," said Streit.
"You guys have a little time if you want to build an extension on your hockey stick and try to keep up," he joked.
Lockport currently doesn’t have a hockey rink within its borders, so the community of nearly 30,000 is buzzing.
"Why throw the world's largest hockey stick out front of it? I don’t know, why not?" said Nick Jakusz, midday host of radio station 95.9 The River in Aurora, IL.
"We kind of like to do that around here," he said. "If you’re going to do something, do it big right?"
Jakusz points to another world’s largest attraction that was just constructed in the neighbouring city of Joliet, IL.
"They just erected the largest handmade guitar sculpture in the entire world," said the radio host.
The guitar has already attracted a lot of attention worldwide.
"It’s a fun thing, and why not?" said Jakusz.
The largest handmade guitar sculpture in the world located in Joliet, IL, is pictured. (Nick Jakusz)Back on Vancouver Island, people don’t seem too upset about being dethroned.
"The competition is good for our image because [the hockey stick] kind of gets forgotten," said Painter.
Regardless of who gets the "world’s largest" title, the controversy is once again giving North Cowichan’s old stick the attention it deserves.
On the bright side, not all hope is lost.
"Duncan, [B.C.], can rest assured, the hockey stick outside of this new [rink] going up in Lockport is left-handed, so at least you’ll have the world's largest right-handed hockey stick," said Jakusz.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
What's being said at Trudeau-led cabinet retreat about inflation and the risk of a recession
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gathers with his cabinet for a pre-return to Parliament retreat to plot out their priorities for 2023, a big focus of the conversation is on Canadians' cost of living concerns and how the Liberals plan to pay for their commitments while being mindful of the risk of a recession. Here's what's being said at the federal retreat.
Four young teens charged in connection with TTC 'swarming' attack as video surfaces of incident
Four 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack on board a TTC bus in Scarborough.
U.S. and Canada not interested in sending armed force to Haiti
The United States and Canada showed no interest Tuesday in deploying security personnel despite renewed appeals from the United Nations and Haiti for help to end worsening violence in the Western hemisphere's poorest nation.
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
Shaw, Rogers, Quebecor say they welcome Federal Court of Appeal ruling
The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed the Competition Bureau's effort to overturn a key approval of Rogers Communications Inc.'s takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.
Researchers from Montreal and India detect radio signal from galaxy 8.8 billion light years away
Researchers from Montreal and India have detected a radio signal from a galaxy that's nearly nine billion light years away
Four-year-old boy joins Mensa after teaching himself to read as a toddler
A four-year-old boy from southern England who taught himself to read as a toddler is now the U.K.'s youngest Mensa member.
Freeland silent on tanks for Ukraine, but says victory would boost world economy
The United States and Germany are taking steps to send battle tanks to Ukraine, but Canada still will not say whether it plans to make a similar move to help the war-torn country.
Vancouver
-
New Vancouver mayor tempers expectations in first State of the City address
In his first major speech as Vancouver mayor, Ken Sim delivered a State of the City address at a Vancouver Board of Trade luncheon at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver Thursday.
-
Frustrated drivers interfered with efforts to save a life on the Alex Fraser Bridge, police say
Police in Delta are criticizing drivers who impeded their negotiations with a man experiencing a mental health crisis on the Alex Fraser Bridge Monday.
-
157 market rental units proposed for long-vacant parcel in East Vancouver
A piece of land on a major road in East Vancouver that has sat empty for more than a decade appears to be moving closer to redevelopment.
Edmonton
-
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
-
Illegal health products seized from Edson warehouse prompt Health Canada advisory
A public advisory has been issued after various health products labelled as containing prescription drugs were seized from an Alberta warehouse.
-
'Sports legends': New art exhibit honours Edmonton Grads
A new art exhibit at the Edmonton YWCA is paying tribute to women in sport by telling the story of one of Canada's greatest basketball teams of all time – the Edmonton Grads.
Toronto
-
Ontario man 'devastated' after losing his home and nearly $500K to crypto scam
An Ontario man says he is 'devastated' after spending his entire life savings in an investment scam he got involved from a YouTube video he watched.
-
Four young teens charged in connection with TTC 'swarming' attack as video surfaces of incident
Four 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack on board a TTC bus in Scarborough.
-
'I was shot for being a TTC employee': Woman shot with BB gun calls for action
Alexandra Stoeckle thought Saturday was going to be a typical day at work.
Calgary
-
Stabbing in southeast Calgary possibly fuelled by road rage: police
Calgary police say one person is in serious condition and another has been arrested following a fight on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Punjabi Community Health Services launches new campaign to help Calgary South Asians struggling with mental health
A Calgary non-profit has launched a new campaign to address the growing need for mental-health support for those in the South Asian community.
-
Brothers killed by avalanche while heli-skiing in southeastern B.C.
The two men killed by an avalanche while heli-skiing near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday have been identified as brothers and business leaders from Pennsylvania.
Montreal
-
Students 'stressed' after serious attack outside Montreal high school
Students at a Montreal high school are still in shock a day after their classmate was sent to hospital in critical condition.
-
Steep rise in reports of stolen vehicles in Montreal
Montreal police have released new statistics showing a steep increase in car thefts in recent years.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Another snowstorm moving into Quebec Wednesday
A massive winter storm is getting ready to blow into Eastern Canada starting Wednesday. The Texas low will sweep across Southern Ontario beginning Wednesday morning while Southwestern Quebec will start to feel the effects beginning evening.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm watch in New Brunswick; heavy snow, rain forecast for Maritimes Thursday
A winter storm watch has been issued for northern New Brunswick Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
Two people seriously injured in MacKay Bridge crash; bridge closure leads to major traffic backlog
A collision on the MacKay Bridge in Halifax Tuesday morning sent two people to hospital with serious injuries and closed the bridge, causing major delays for commuters.
-
Sydney residents find dozens of trapped, dead pigeons in vacant building
Some residents in Sydney, N.S., are searching for a solution after discovering dozens of trapped and dead pigeons inside a vacant building.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to be hit by polar vortex this week
Manitoba will not be immune to a polar vortex coming to Canada later this week.
-
City weighs recommendation to let workers swap holidays
A recommendation to allow workers to swap holidays for another day more meaningful to them is being considered at city call, but some worry it would be a step backwards.
-
Manitoba Tyndall Stone receives international recognition
A stone that is in many buildings throughout the province and is found only in Manitoba, is now getting international attention.
Kitchener
-
'It's very devastating': Fergus business reeling after theft
The owners of A.S.E. Equipment Rentals in Fergus say thieves stole around $20,000 worth of product from their business during a theft that was caught on surveillance video.
-
AirTag trackers and travel: Cybersecurity expert weighs in
When Air Canada told Cambridge Ont.’s Nakita Rees her husband’s luggage was lost, she pushed back. She could see the bag was in a processing facility beside the Montreal airport -- thanks to the tracking device they had placed inside it.
-
OPP issue plea to help locate man wanted for kidnapping while using a firearm
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment Crime Unit investigators are asking the public for assistance in locating a person wanted on outstanding warrants.
Regina
-
Man killed, 2 children injured in collision with train: RCMP
A 41-year-old man is dead and two children suffered injuries following a collision between a train and SUV, RCMP said in a release.
-
'We are people too': Roughriders launch mental wellness program aimed at youth
The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is making strides in its “Win with Wellness Presentation Series,” a player ambassador mental health initiative for youth.
-
Man charged in connection to Edgar Street shooting: Regina police
A 22-year-old man was charged in connection to an early morning shooting in northeast Regina on Jan. 23.
Barrie
-
Multiple vehicles stolen from driveways in Simcoe County in one night, police say
Police in Innisfil and Barrie are investigating multiple vehicle thefts from driveways on Monday.
-
City of Barrie unveils new tool in fight against racism
The City of Barrie is unveiling new tools in its ongoing effort to create a welcoming and inclusive community.
-
General Richard Rohmer not slowing down at 99 years old
Canada's most decorated military veteran is celebrating his latest accomplishment, turning 99 years old on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
High turnover cost adds to Saskatoon low-income housing vacancy rate: Sask. Housing
The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation opened the doors to four units on Tuesday, giving both an indication of how many low-income housing units in Saskatoon are vacant as well as the work that goes into maintaining the spaces.
-
'Involve us in the process': Fairhaven pastor feels residents were left out of Wellness Centre discussion
With the emergency wellness centre (EWC) open now for almost six weeks in the Fairhaven neighbourhood, there are tensions surfacing between some living in the neighbourhood and the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), which runs the facility.
-
Saskatoon scammers used 'suckers list' to target seniors, police say
Saskatoon police have released details into its investigation of a recent string of scams in the city, which is believed to total more than $100,000.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man ‘in a position of power and authority’ charged with two sexual assaults
A 61-year-old Greater Sudbury man has been arrested and charged with two separate sexual assaults.
-
Former hockey player from Sudbury makes an impact in the fashion world
A local hockey player turned fashion designer had one of his jackets displayed on the mainstage of hockey in Canada last weekend.
-
Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor in Timmins to share his healing journey
A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash was guest speaker at a 'Bell Let's Talk' sponsored event in Timmins on Tuesday.