Duncan, B.C. boy pulled from house fire recovering after surgery

Victoria -

Today is a "rest day" for five-year-old Enzo Wilson, who was rescued from a house fire in Duncan, B.C. on Halloween night.

"Yesterday Enzo had his first surgery where they removed the first layers of his burns," said Darla Smith, Enzo’s aunt.

On Wednesday, he underwent a four-and-a-half-hour long donor-skin grafting procedure to his right leg, part of his left leg, and his face.

On Friday, he will undergo another procedure to begin the repairs to his backside and arms.

"The next surgery, I believe they said they’re going to shave his head and take the skin from his head because that’s pretty much the only place that’s safe still and not scarred from the burning," said Smith.

Enzo Wilson is pictured at the BC Childrens Hospital in Vancouver.

The fire destroyed the family's home and it’s going to be a long road to recovery for the Wilson family.

Enzo’s mother, Loretta Wilson, injured her leg after jumping from the home's second-story window. His father, Phil Wilson, had his forearm extensively stitched up after having to punch through a locked window to rescue young Enzo from the engulfed home.

An online fundraiser has been set up by Smith with a goal of raising $20,000. That money is meant to help rebuild the family's home and get them through the challenging months ahead.

"Either rebuilding or just finding a new home until they can rebuild, so they can start to pick up the pieces," said Smith. "With my nephew being in the hospital for the next two months, I want them to look forward to being able to have a home to come home to, hopefully around Christmas."

As of Thursday, more than $15,000 had already been raised for the family.

It’s unclear at this time if the home was covered by home insurance.

"I do not know if they have house insurance but I will definitely make sure that everybody in my family does from here on out," said Smith.

After tomorrow’s surgery, young Enzo, who attends Kindergarten at Quw’utsun Smuneem Elementary School, will be reassessed to determine if another procedure will be needed on Sunday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.