Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life

After four years of struggling to survive on the streets, Adam Gillan had given up hope.

“I thought that was it,” Adam says. “Never see my family again.”

Until one day, while searching through a dumpster in Edmonton, he found a picture of Bambi.

“I was just thinking maybe I could get some drugs for it,” Adam says.

So Adam sold it at an antique shop for $20.

“And I just went on my way.”

But Bambi’s buyer — Alex Archbold of Curiosity Inc. — discovered it was an original animation cel from the Disney movie, and sold it for about $3,600.

“And I just wouldn’t have felt right keeping that much money,” Alex says.

So he started searching the streets for Adam.

“The problem is,” Alex says. “I don’t know where to find him.”

But after two weeks of daily searches, he did. And gave Adam half the money.

“Are you kidding me?” Adam says after being surprised with the envelope full of cash.

“I’m not kidding you,” Alex laughs.

“Holy cow!” Adam replies in shock.

The other half of the money was spent on a hotel, food and clothes for Adam, before Alex launched a a GoFundMe that raised almost $18,000 for him.

“Having basically nothing for years and then having somebody help, it was amazing,” Adam says.

While the generosity felt unbelievable, the reality of returning home to face his family felt unbearable.

“I was just scared that people would judge me for being homeless,” Adam says.

But with Alex’s support, Adam found the courage to face his fears and board a train home to London, Ont.

“I gave him a little momentum,” Alex says. “But (Adam) was the one who kept himself going.”

Now, four years later, Adam is still doing the work — and thriving. He says he’s sober and healthy, present in his children's lives, and running his own growing drywall business.

“I love doing (the job),” Adam smiles. “Bringing life to old houses.”

Like he was inspired to rebuild his life and move forward, Adam says his business plan includes helping others do the same.

“People like me, who are maybe afraid to ask for help,” Adam says.

Adam is hoping to pay forward the kindness of a stranger he now calls a “brother” who saved his life.

“The whole Bambi thing,” Adam says. “It’s kind of a miracle.”

Although they live half a country away from each other, Adam and Alex have visited each other and talk regularly. It’s an enduring relationship that Alex hopes will inspire others.

“There are thousands of people like (Adam) out there,” Alex says. “When people are put back in a nurturing environment, they are capable of anything.”