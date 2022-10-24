Dump truck crash snarls highway traffic in Langford

Mounties in Langford, B.C., are warning drivers to expect delays after a dump truck rolled over on the Trans-Canada Highway Monday morning.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. near the Spencer Road onramp.

Both southbound highway lanes remained closed following the crash while northbound traffic was unaffected.

Police and firefighters were at the scene but there are no reports of injuries at this time.

DriveBC said highway crews were assessing the scene at approximately 9:30 a.m.

A DriveBC highway camera caught the moment the truck began to roll over, with its trailer flipping onto its side first, followed by the truck cab. (DriveBC)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.