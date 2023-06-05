Driver taken to hospital, another charged after early morning crash near Victoria

One driver was taken to hospital and another is facing a charge of driving without due care and attention after a two-vehicle crash near Victoria on Monday.

The West Shore RCMP say officers were called at 5:50 a.m. to a collision at the intersection of Island Highway and Burnside Road West in View Royal.

Police say a Ford F-150 pickup truck ran a red light on Island Highway before heading onto the onramp of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The pickup struck a Honda Civic that was making a left turn from Island Highway, heading towards Colwood.

Both vehicles sustained severe front-end damage, with the pickup ending up on top of the cement highway barrier underneath the railway bridge.

The driver of the Honda Civic was taken to hospital with minor injuries while the driver of the F-150 was uninjured.

The F-150 driver was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention, the West Shore RCMP said.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the intersection was reopened to traffic by 7:30 a.m.