Driver taken to hospital, another charged after early morning crash near Victoria

Police say a Ford F-150 pickup truck ran a red light on Island Highway before heading onto the onramp of the Trans-Canada Highway. The pickup struck a Honda Civic that was making a left turn from Island Highway, heading towards Colwood. (RCMP) Police say a Ford F-150 pickup truck ran a red light on Island Highway before heading onto the onramp of the Trans-Canada Highway. The pickup struck a Honda Civic that was making a left turn from Island Highway, heading towards Colwood. (RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario