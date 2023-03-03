Driver taken to hospital after Nanaimo dump truck crash

One person was taken to hospital Friday after a dump truck carrying garbage rolled over on the Nanaimo Parkway.

Emergency responders closed the southbound lanes of the parkway between Northfield Road and East Wellington Road shortly after noon.

The Nanaimo RCMP say the crash was caused when the truck driver went into medical distress.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says paramedics treated and transported one patient to hospital in stable condition.

Magnum Disposal Services told CTV News the driver has been with the Ladysmith-based hauling company for approximately 25 years.

He remained in hospital late Friday afternoon but was expected to make a full recovery.

Magnum Disposal Services has a garbage removal contract with the Regional District of Nanaimo.

The Nanaimo fire department asked drivers to avoid the area until the scene is clear.