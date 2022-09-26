Driver survives after vehicle plummets hundreds of feet off Malahat highway

RCMP say a driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after their vehicle drove off the Malahat Highway and down a steep embankment on Vancouver Island on Sunday evening.

The single-vehicle crash occurred near the Split Rock Lookout around 7:30 p.m., according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

The vehicle fell about 60 to 90 metres before stopping, according to Shawnigan Lake RCMP.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time, and while the investigation is in its early stages "there is nothing to suggest the driver was impaired," Saunderson says.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police say.