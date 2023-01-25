Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in 2-car crash in Saanich, B.C.

One driver remains in the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday night.

The collision closed down Interurban Road in both directions between Wilkinson and Grange roads for more than seven hours overnight.

Saanich police were called to the 4100-block of Interurban Road just before 8:30 p.m.

The collision caused a white sedan to veer off the roadway and into some bushes, eventually crashing into a tree. A grey sedan went over a curb and crashed into a fence.

The other driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles.

"A preliminary investigation has determined that the driver of a grey sedan entered the roadway from a driveway when it collided with a white sedan travelling southbound on Interurban Road," Saanich police said in a release Wednesday.

Interurban Road was closed to traffic in both directions until after 4 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage related to the crash is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.