Driver of Mini Cooper punched fellow motorist during road rage incident, RCMP say

The West Shore RCMP detachment is pictured: Jan. 11, 2021 (CTV News) The West Shore RCMP detachment is pictured: Jan. 11, 2021 (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia strikes near Ukrainian capital; port city under siege

Russian forces pounded the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling its downtown as residents hid in an iconic mosque and elsewhere to avoid the explosions. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, as Russia kept up its bombardment of other cities throughout the country.

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario