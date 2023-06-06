Driver narrowly misses police officers while driving through Oak Bay roadblock

Oak Bay police say officers had to jump out of the way of a speeding car that drove through a roadblock on Friday evening.

Police say they had set up a roadblock at the intersection of Beach Drive and Windsor Road around 11:34 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Officers were speaking with the driver of a stopped vehicle when another driver, about four vehicles behind in line, began revving their engine.

"The vehicle then pulled into the oncoming traffic land and accelerated toward the officers conducting the roadblock, forcing them off the roadway to avoid being struck by the vehicle," police said in a release Monday.

The officers manning the roadblock were able to mark down the licence plate of the car and alerted nearby police departments.

Later that night, the vehicle was located in Victoria after the driver, a 40-year-old woman, was involved in a traffic incident in the neighbouring municipality, according to Oak Bay police.

The woman was arrested and Victoria police are recommending charges, Oak Bay police say.