Driver in caught-on-camera Victoria hit-and-run facing charges, police say

Victoria police say the driver in a hit-and-run crash caught on camera in the city last year has been identified and charged.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2021, at the intersection of Bay and Blanshard streets.

Shortly after the collision, Kimberlyn Slattery told CTV News she was on her way to work when the suspect hit her.

"I waited until the light changed to walk and as I was walking I noticed the vehicle approaching quickly and realized it wasn't stopping and that's when it struck me," she said.

The snow-covered vehicle, described at the time as a silver or grey late-model MINI Countryman, continued through the intersection, narrowly avoiding collisions with other vehicles.

Video of the hit-and-run shared by police shows Slattery being knocked into the air by the force of the collision. She lands on her head, but is able to get up and walk out of the road.

Several other drivers stopped to assist her, and she was fortunate not to suffer more serious injuries as a result of the collision.

Victoria police said in a news release Friday that they were able to locate and seize a suspect vehicle the day after the crash.

"The vehicle was processed by VicPD’s Forensic Identification Services, working with VicPD’s Collision Reconstruction Team," police said in the release.

"Officers interviewed witnesses, identified a suspect and applied for judicial authorization to enable access to key investigative information."

The driver – whose name police did not share – is now facing several charges, police said. The charges include driving without due care and caution, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, driving with an obstructed view and having an illegible licence plate.

"The driver faces fines of $1,075 and an additional eight demerit points," police said.