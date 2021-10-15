Driver dead after Mill Bay crash, another sent to hospital

Victoria -

Mounties say one person was killed and another was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday near Mill Bay, B.C.

The crash happened at 2:42 p.m. when a southbound Kia collided with a northbound Ford van at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Kilmalu Road.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the van was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the RCMP.

A witness told CTV News the two vehicles hit with such force they both became airborne.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.