Vancouver Island

    • Driver arrested after woman seriously injured in Port Alberni hit-and-run crash

    Investigators are looking for a white Chevrolet three-quarter-ton or one-ton pickup from the years 2003 to 2006. The truck is a four-door crew cab with a long box and wooden stake sides. (RCMP) Investigators are looking for a white Chevrolet three-quarter-ton or one-ton pickup from the years 2003 to 2006. The truck is a four-door crew cab with a long box and wooden stake sides. (RCMP)

    Mounties have arrested a man in his 80s after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Port Alberni.

    The woman was walking near the intersection of Johnston Road and Adelaide Street just before 11 a.m. Thursday when she was hit by a white pickup truck, which fled the scene.

    Police, paramedics and firefighters tended to the woman, who police say is in her 60s.

    The Port Alberni RCMP said the driver sped away from the crash site and did not make any effort to check on the victim.

    "The actions of this driver are gravely concerning," Port Alberni RCMP Const. Richard Johns said in a news release. "Thankfully, the actions of bystanders have been vital to our investigation and the support of the victim."

    Police say the collision was caught on a surveillance camera and investigators released an image of the suspect vehicle Thursday in an effort to track down the driver.

    By Friday morning, investigators had located the vehicle after receiving multiple tips from the public.

    "The registered owner, a man in his 80s, spoke with police and was subsequently arrested for failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and dangerous operation causing bodily harm," the detachment said.

    "Officers obtained authorization by way of a search warrant and seized the vehicle which has been held for a forensic examination."

    The driver has been released from custody pending a court appearance in early 2024.

