'Dream came true': Port Alberni woman hopes to visit family after $1M lottery win

A Vancouver Island woman is $1 million richer after winning a huge lottery jackpot.

Gloria Krivicich, of Port Alberni, B.C., won her prize from a Lotto 6/49 ticket in late September, the B.C. Lottery Corporation said Tuesday.

The avid gardener and reader now hopes to visit her family in Croatia after living in B.C. for more than 50 years.

"I pick my own numbers and the numbers are family members' birthdays," she said in a release through the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

Krivicich purchased her winning ticket at the Smoke Stack on 3rd Avenue in Port Alberni.

"I [can’t] believe it happened to me, a very big surprise," she said. "My dream came true."