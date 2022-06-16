Drag show at Victoria cafe cancelled due to threats of violence
An all-ages drag show that was set to run at a cafe in Victoria this weekend has been cancelled after the business received violent threats.
The Sashay Cafe drag show was scheduled for Saturday evening at Caffe Fantastico but was cancelled by the event organizer over concerns about safety.
Caffe Fantastico says it received "harassing calls and ultimately threats" about the show, which it has hosted for the past three years.
"In the past week our staff here have been harassed by callers, who have been ignorant to what a drag show is, and have berated us for hosting a family-friendly drag show event," said Caffe Fantastico owner Ryan Taylor in a statement.
Taylor says over the past three years, the cafe has never received a complaint about the content of the show, and that he's grateful for staff members who tried to explain what the all-ages event included, such as dancing and musical performances, to the angry caller.
"Unfortunately, on June 15, one caller escalated, actually threatening that someone should shoot up the place and everyone in it," said Taylor.
Cafe staff informed police of the threat, and Taylor says an investigation is underway.
"Artists and performers deserve a safe and welcoming place to showcase their talents, and to bring joy to the community," Taylor said, adding that the cafe also hosts other events, like concerts, poetry readings, and art shows.
"I hope these incidents are a one-off event, which will never be repeated again," he said.
The cafe had received threats of gun violence for its upcoming drag show. (For The Love Of Drag/Instagram)
Victoria police say they received two reports of threats from Caffe Fantastico.
The police department says an investigation is underway and that it will be providing updates to the coffee shop and event organizer where possible.
"It is very disappointing to learn of these deeply concerning calls and the impact that they have had on staff, event organizers and those who were looking forward to this event," said Jennifer Ames, VicPD Staff-Sgt and co-chair of the Greater Victoria Police Diversity Advisory, in a statement.
"Hate has no place in Victoria," she said. "We want those who were looking forward to this event to know that we’re responding to ensure that they are safe and that we hope for the return of this event."
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at and 250-995-7654, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
'WHY WE NEED TO CELEBRATE'
Rudy Tomazic, owner of the Victoria LGBT2Q+ lounge Friends of Dorothy says he's saddened to hear about the show's cancellation.
"We think a lot of times that we've come so far as a community, but there's still a lot further to go," he told CTV News.
He says he understands why the event organizer decided to cancel the show, and that Friends of Dorothy has also received threats, but not violent ones.
"It saddens me that people have cancelled and are not going to proceed, but that's obviously for their own safety and comfort, so I do understand and support it," he said.
He added, however, that he doesn't want the community to "give up" and hopes that locals continue to support the LGBT2Q+ community and businesses.
"I think that this is not a representation of what this community, in Victoria, stands for and it's one person who unfortunately is making threats that are not necessary," he said.
With Pride Month underway, Tomazic says he also thinks he has seen more Pride flags displayed around the city than he has ever seen before.
"It's very refreshing and exciting to see that inclusivity growing," he said.
"This is a reminder of why we need to celebrate and have community support all the time, especially during Pride Month as well."
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Vancouver and Toronto have been announced as among the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with venues hosting matches across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
Charge laid in decade-long investigation into Manitoba residential school
A charge has been laid following a decade-long investigation into allegations of abuse at a residential school in Manitoba.
Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
House of Commons lifting vaccine mandate
The House of Commons is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20, the same day that other federal vaccination requirements will be lifting.
Former 'Riverdale' actor who fatally shot his mother and plotted to kill Trudeau speaks in court
A young actor from British Columbia who contemplated killing the prime minister and fatally shot his own mother told a Vancouver court room the woman did nothing to deserve what happened.
Health-care worker explains why nurses are leaving the field
Staffing shortages are causing issues throughout Canada's health-care system and now a former full-time nurse is warning that burnout is causing additional attrition in the ranks of heath-care workers.
For some long COVID patients, the return of their senses is gag-inducing
While many patients who lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19 regained them within weeks of recovery, others took months, with recovery a much more challenging journey: coffee now smells like rotten vegetables and food now smells rancid, like raw sewage, smoke, or is sickly sweet and sour.
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
NASA observes a dying star's 'cosmic cannibalism' of nearby planets
For the first time, NASA astronomers say they have observed a dead star ripping up a planetary system and consuming materials from other planets, which they say offers insights into the beginning and end of life here on Earth.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver will host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, officials announce
Vancouver will become a World Cup city in just a few years' time, officials announced Thursday.
-
Vancouver homeowner not entitled to $600K deposit for aborted home sale, court rules
A Vancouver man who sued the would-be buyer of his home for $600,000, claiming he was owed a deposit for that amount despite the deal falling through, has had his claims dismissed by the B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Toxic drugs found in northern B.C. could cause prolonged sedation, memory loss: alert
A B.C. health authority is sounding the alarm after seeing an uptick in sudden overdoses caused by highly toxic substances found in two northern communities.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton won't host 2026 World Cup matches as FIFA picks Toronto, Vancouver
Edmonton has lost its bid to host the World Cup in 2026 as FIFA announced Toronto and Vancouver as the lone Canadian cities for the tournament.
-
EPS couldn't arrest Justin Bone because RCMP dropped him off in Edmonton: McFee
Police in Edmonton apologized Thursday for an incorrect statement made after two men were killed in Chinatown, but the service maintains officers had no grounds to arrest Justin Bone before the attacks happened.
-
Alberta NDP considering hiring third party to oversee internal harassment complaints
Alberta's Opposition leader says her NDP is looking at hiring an independent third party to oversee future harassment complaints from staff and volunteers.
Toronto
-
Toronto selected as host site for 2026 FIFA World Cup
One of the biggest sporting events on the planet is coming to Toronto.
-
Huge hail and severe thunderstorms hit GTA, tornado warnings end for parts of Ontario
The Greater Toronto Area continues to see a bout of hot, muggy weather after a fast-moving row of severe thunderstorms swept through the region Thursday, pelting some areas with large hail and strong winds.
-
Lotto Max winner loses $1M after ticket reaches expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
Calgary
-
Canola on fire after two semi-trucks crash on southern Alberta highway
Fire crews are monitoring the scene of a fire that began when two semi-trucks crashed on Highway 519 east of the hamlet of Granum.
-
Expect to swat away plenty of mosquitoes after Calgary's heavy rainfall
Insect experts say that this week's rain created a perfect storm of another kind, for breeding mosquitoes, awakening what has so far been a relatively benign skitter season.
-
'When is my turn?': Calgary pharmacists look for help as armed robberies increase
With the number of armed robberies targeting Calgary pharmacies increasing, some pharmacists say they now feel like it's not a matter of 'if,' but 'when' they'll be hit.
Montreal
-
Quebec Mounties raid two rural locations in hunt for neo-Nazi terrorist group
Quebec RCMP announced Thursday they had raided two locations in rural Quebec, saying they expected to find members of the neo-Nazi group Division Atomwaffen. The Canadian government has classified it as a terrorist organization.
-
Montreal Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights
The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Shea Weber to the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
Severe thunderstorms hit southern Quebec, with tornado watch underway
Montreal is being pelted with a severe thunderstorm as a system moves across southern Quebec that could even bring tornadoes to some areas.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia health-care system will get worse before it gets better: premier
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston conceded Thursday things are likely to get worse for the health-care system before they improve.
-
Nova Scotia reports 10 more COVID-19-related deaths, now includes reinfection cases in weekly report
Nova Scotia health officials are reporting a drop in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths, and an increase in new cases in the province's weekly update.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Public safety over police secrecy
After at first saying she wouldn’t have done anything differently, the RCMP’s strategic communications officer has finally conceded there were serious communications problems during the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass murder.
Winnipeg
-
Charge laid in decade-long investigation into Manitoba residential school
A charge has been laid following a decade-long investigation into allegations of abuse at a residential school in Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspect wanted in two homicides
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with two homicides.
-
Tall grass and dandelions creating eyesore in Winnipeg
One Winnipeg resident said the boulevards in her Richmond West neighbourhood are overrun with tall grass and dandelions, creating an eyesore.
Kitchener
-
'It has to stop': Kitchener shootings prompt message from police chief
After two early morning shootings in Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Bryan Larkin has issued a message condemning the crimes.
-
Gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morning
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning. It's one of two shootings reported in the city in the space of a few hours
-
Hockey hero: Kitchener’s Ava Murphy leads Canada to world hockey title
A 17-year-old girl from Kitchener is back in her hometown after helping Canada bring home the under-18 Women’s World Hockey Championship win.
Regina
-
Here's how 22Fresh landed a partnership with Bauer Hockey
This month, Saskatchewan clothing brand 22Fresh announced one of its biggest partnerships to date with Bauer Hockey.
-
One man in hospital after collision between cyclist and van
One man is in hospital following a collision between a cyclist and a van in Regina on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Trafficking investigation leads to seizure of fentanyl, other drugs in Southey, Sask.: RCMP
RCMP seized quantities of several drugs, including fentanyl, as part of a trafficking investigation in Southey, Sask. last week.
Barrie
-
OPP takes 'zero tolerance' approach to summer in Wasaga Beach
The official start of summer is days away, and police in Wasaga Beach say they are ready with an increased presence for the first restriction-free summer since 2019.
-
Barrie hospital records longest ER wait time across the region
Emergency room patients at the region's largest hospital, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, were kept waiting an average of 2.4 hours to see a doctor in April, the longest wait time recorded in the region.
-
Wicked weather moves over parts of the region Thursday
The skies opened up over Simcoe County on Thursday as Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for areas south of Barrie.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon weather brings fewer mosquitoes — but more wasps
Hot dry weather in Saskatoon means fewer people will be reaching for the bug spray to ward off mosquitoes, according to City of Saskatoon entomologist Sydney Worthy.
-
Sask. family stranded in Toronto after flight delayed by 2 days
A Warman, Sask. man is blaming Transport Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions for a disastrous end to his family's Disney holiday.
-
Saskatoon judge ends rocky court appearance by hanging up on man who was injured in a police shooting
Ronnie Glen Herman was supposed to discuss the particulars of his trial over the phone in provincial court, but the conversation ended with a judge hanging up on him.
Northern Ontario
-
HSN emergency wait times on par with province, hospital officials say
It was a cheerful annual general meeting for Health Sciences North as the Sudbury-area hospital's leaders celebrated the facility's achievements over the past year. And while lots have been done, its president and CEO says they have more work to do.
-
Sudbury health unit getting some backup
Public Health Sudbury & Districts has hired a new associate medical officer of health.
-
Pilot able to escape after plane crashes into northern lake
It was a close call for the pilot of a float plane in northern Ontario on Wednesday night after the aircraft crashed into a lake flipping upside-down, police say.