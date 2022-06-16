Drag show at Victoria cafe cancelled due to threats of violence

An all-ages drag show that was set to run at a cafe in Victoria this weekend has been cancelled after the business received violent threats.

The Sashay Cafe drag show was scheduled for Saturday evening at Caffe Fantastico but was cancelled by the event organizer over concerns about safety.

Caffe Fantastico says it received "harassing calls and ultimately threats" about the show, which it has hosted for the past three years.

"In the past week our staff here have been harassed by callers, who have been ignorant to what a drag show is, and have berated us for hosting a family-friendly drag show event," said Caffe Fantastico owner Ryan Taylor in a statement.

Taylor says over the past three years, the cafe has never received a complaint about the content of the show, and that he's grateful for staff members who tried to explain what the all-ages event included, such as dancing and musical performances, to the angry caller.

"Unfortunately, on June 15, one caller escalated, actually threatening that someone should shoot up the place and everyone in it," said Taylor.

Cafe staff informed police of the threat, and Taylor says an investigation is underway.

"Artists and performers deserve a safe and welcoming place to showcase their talents, and to bring joy to the community," Taylor said, adding that the cafe also hosts other events, like concerts, poetry readings, and art shows.

"I hope these incidents are a one-off event, which will never be repeated again," he said.

The cafe had received threats of gun violence for its upcoming drag show. (For The Love Of Drag/Instagram)

Victoria police say they received two reports of threats from Caffe Fantastico.

The police department says an investigation is underway and that it will be providing updates to the coffee shop and event organizer where possible.

"It is very disappointing to learn of these deeply concerning calls and the impact that they have had on staff, event organizers and those who were looking forward to this event," said Jennifer Ames, VicPD Staff-Sgt and co-chair of the Greater Victoria Police Diversity Advisory, in a statement.

"Hate has no place in Victoria," she said. "We want those who were looking forward to this event to know that we’re responding to ensure that they are safe and that we hope for the return of this event."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at and 250-995-7654, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

'WHY WE NEED TO CELEBRATE'

Rudy Tomazic, owner of the Victoria LGBT2Q+ lounge Friends of Dorothy says he's saddened to hear about the show's cancellation.

"We think a lot of times that we've come so far as a community, but there's still a lot further to go," he told CTV News.

He says he understands why the event organizer decided to cancel the show, and that Friends of Dorothy has also received threats, but not violent ones.

"It saddens me that people have cancelled and are not going to proceed, but that's obviously for their own safety and comfort, so I do understand and support it," he said.

He added, however, that he doesn't want the community to "give up" and hopes that locals continue to support the LGBT2Q+ community and businesses.

"I think that this is not a representation of what this community, in Victoria, stands for and it's one person who unfortunately is making threats that are not necessary," he said.

With Pride Month underway, Tomazic says he also thinks he has seen more Pride flags displayed around the city than he has ever seen before.

"It's very refreshing and exciting to see that inclusivity growing," he said.

"This is a reminder of why we need to celebrate and have community support all the time, especially during Pride Month as well."