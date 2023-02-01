Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who led Alberta's COVID-19 response, was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer (PHO), says Hinshaw is joining B.C.'s public health leadership team on a six-month contract while one of the province's deputy health officers is away on assignment.
"In her new role, Dr. Hinshaw will support the work of the office of the PHO, while Dr. Martin Lavoie, a deputy provincial health officer, is on temporary assignment," Henry said in a statement announcing the new hire.
"The toxic drug crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing responses to heat, wildfires and outbreaks have shown just how critically important the work we do in public health is in supporting and protecting people and communities throughout B.C.," Henry added.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith removed Hinshaw as the province's chief medical officer of health in November, shortly after Smith took office.
The Alberta government paid Hinshaw a salary of $363,633.92 in 2021, while she also took home an additional $227,911.35 in "cash benefits," which can include overtime pay, vacation payouts and a vehicle allowance.
Dr. Andrew Larder, who previously served as a medical officer of health at both Fraser Health and Interior Health, has also joined B.C.'s public health leadership team on a temporary assignment over the next several months, Henry announced.
"I feel very fortunate to work alongside such talented and dedicated public health experts and I know their expertise will be a great assistance as we emerge from the pandemic and continue to address the many public health challenges facing the province," the provincial health officer said.
