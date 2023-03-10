Dozens of affordable rental homes coming to Tofino

The B.C. and federal governments are promising to bring 37 new affordable rental homes to the seaside community of Tofino.

The rental units are part of a three-storey apartment building coming to 363 Peterson Drive, and marks the first purpose-built rental building to come to Tofino in more than 40 years, according to the MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim, Josie Osborne.

"For decades, Tofino has struggled with a lack of affordable housing, and it has long held a vision to provide secure, affordable homes for the people and families that make Tofino the community that it is," said Osborne in a release Friday.

"As the former mayor and a long-time Tofino resident, I am incredibly proud of the partnership, collaboration and perseverance that has brought this development to fruition," she said.

The three-storey building will include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, including eight units that are "fully accessible," according to the province.

The province is investing roughly $4.15 million into the project, while the federal government is providing $1.85 million.

The District of Tofino is providing the land for the project, which is valued at $952,000, and the Tofino Housing Corporation is giving a $440,000 grant to the project.

Another $98,000 in funding is coming from the B.C.-based Catalyst Community Development Society.

The building is expected to open in early 2024.

"Tofino’s need for housing is acute, exacerbated by a combination of strong demand for vacation homes and service-oriented tourism economy," said Duncan McMaster, board chair of the Tofino Housing Corporation.

"We are pleased that [the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation] and BC Housing continue to support developing the housing we need in Tofino for our workers, young families, seniors and others with lower incomes," he said.

The project is part of the province's 10-year, $7-billion housing plan.