Downtown Victoria road closures expected for upcoming marathon

Victoria -

Commuters should expect several road closures in Victoria this weekend as runners take to the streets for the 2021 Royal Victoria Marathon.

More than 4,500 participants have signed up for the event, which features an eight-kilometre race and half marathon. A full marathon is not being held this year.

Roads will be closed for race setup on Saturday evening, and will continue to be closed on Sunday morning when the event takes place.

The following streets will be closed on Saturday for race setup:

2 p.m. to midnight Belleville Street between Oswego and Government Streets

2 p.m. to midnight Menzies Street between Belleville and Quebec Streets

The following roads, along Dallas Road and the Inner Harbour, will be closed Sunday. All times are approximate, according to the Royal Victoria Marathon.

Midnight to 6 p.m. Belleville Street between Oswego and Government streets

4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dallas Road between Cook Street and Ogden Point

3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menzies Street between Belleville and Superior streets

7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Belleville, Pendray, Quebec, Montreal, Kingston, St. Lawrence and Erie streets at Dallas Road

Beacon Hill Park including Park Boulevard and Heywood Way

Cook Street from Chapman Street to Dallas Road

9:50 a.m. to noon Ross Bay Cemetery to Fairfield Road

9:55 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fairfield Road to Quamichan Street

No vehicle parking will be available along the race route until approximately 1 p.m. Sunday.

Victoria police will also be monitoring the event.

"Our officers will be working to help minimize traffic disruptions and keep those participating in the races safe," said VicPD in a release Friday.