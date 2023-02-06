Downtown Victoria intersection closed after cyclist struck

A cyclist was taken to hospital with unknown injuries Monday after a collision with a vehicle in downtown Victoria.

The intersection of Bay and Government streets was closed to traffic following the crash.

Victoria police warned drivers in a tweet after 8 a.m. to expect traffic disruptions around the area.

The intersection remained behind police tape for much of the morning while officers investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.