Downtown Victoria business owner frustrated with local crime as municipal election approaches

A downtown Victoria business owner says he's upset about repeat break-ins at his business. It's a frustration that he's voicing as municipal elections loom.

Security footage, captured at 5:14 a.m. Saturday shows a man breaking the front window of Blackapple Cellular in downtown Victoria.

"He waited until 5:45. a.m. to get into the store,” said Mandeep Rana, owner of Blackapple Cellular.

Half an hour later, with alarms still going off, the man entered the store and made off with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

"That’s when he realized that my employee was just pulling up outside," said Rana.

The man fled out the back door. About 45 minutes later, the police arrived.

"This is the really frustrating part," said the store owner.

Security footage from a recent break-in at Blackapple Cellular in downtown Victoria is shown.

Recent data released by Statistics Canada shows that the volume and the severity of police reported crime in Victoria is well above the provincial average.

"I would like council to take this very seriously," said Rana. "If we start losing businesses from downtown Victoria, downtown Victoria is going to be like a haunted place."

MUNICIPAL ELECTION

Jeff Bray, CEO of the Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA), says crime in the city core has been a growing issue.

"There are behaviours that are now becoming normalized that five or six years ago we would never accept," he said.

Bray says he expects downtown crime to become a top issue in the upcoming municipal election.

"Who’s prepared to clearly identify those issues, those behaviours that are not acceptable, and then address them through enforcement, bylaw and other actions?" said Bray.

Michael Prince, a political scientist with the University of Victoria, says October's election will be a significant one for the city, with many city councillors and Mayor Lisa Helps already announcing their departures.

"This is going to be a turnover election, so we’re going to see a major shift," said Prince.

An entrance to Victoria city hall is shown: (CTV News Vancouver Island)

The political scientist agrees with Bray. With many current councillors not running for re-election, prospective candidates can pitch changes for the city's direction.

"We’re seeing some of the mayoral candidates speaking very differently and much more strongly in favour of a community policing presence," said Prince. "A sense of stability and order in the downtown."

Rana says last weekend's break-in is just one of several that he's suffered recently.

"This is the second break-in in the same location in the last three months," he said.

Rana also runs a shuttle service to the airport and had his bus broken into last month on View Street in downtown Victoria. The vehicle had its batteries stolen and other equipment was taken.

"What has downtown become?" said the business owner.

Rana operates two other Blackapple outlets, one in Uptown and the other in the West Shore. Out of frustration he has considered closing down his downtown Victoria location.