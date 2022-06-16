'Don't need divisiveness': Victoria coffee roaster sparks conversation about employment equity

A Victoria coffee roaster is apologizing after it went viral for the wrong reasons.

Bows and Arrows coffee meant to emphasize a desire to hire under-represented people, but instead sparked backlash over the divisiveness it caused when it said it was hiring people on a social media post, but that white cis men, individuals who identify with the sex they were assigned at birth, would be at the "back of the line" for new hires.

The coffee roaster has since taken down the post and has apologized to members of the LGBTQ2S+ and BIPOC communities for suggesting they'd need to "out" themselves if they don't present as white and cis.

In a new post, Bows and Arrows co-owner Drew Johnson said, "I posted carelessly and it was wrong."

The entire situation has created conversation about equity in the workplace.

'EXCLUSION'

A professional counsellor in Victoria who works with the LGBTQ2S+ community on employment opportunities says she appreciates the roaster's intention, but that it failed in its execution.

"We're coming to a time where exclusion should be a thing of the past," said Veronica Greer.

"The harm is that it 'others,'" she added. "We don't need divisiveness."

Yahlnaww, a consultant and Indigenous rights and anti-racism officer at the University of Victoria, says businesses should focus more on who they want to hire in their messaging.

"I appreciate the work that they're trying to do, but when equity-focused hiring or preferential hiring comes into play, there's a specific way of going about it," she said.

Yahlnaaw also says she disagrees with some of the criticism that's been levelled against Bows and Arrows, such as comments suggesting that white men are being discriminated against.

"In order for white people to be discriminated against or feel like racism is happening, we need to be living in an equitable and, for the lack of better words, an equal playing field," she said.

Greer says an equal playing field still isn't the case when it comes to hiring practices, including at some interviews she's been in.

"As soon as they see I'm Trans, their face immediately shows a reaction that it's not what they expected," she said.

Then Greer says excuses over qualifications have come up. The counsellor says there does need to be more of a focus on creating opportunities for minorities, which she believes is what Bows and Arrows was trying to do.