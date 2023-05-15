Dogs reportedly harass elephant seal on Esquimalt beach

Officials are reminding residents not to interfere with elephant seals as some carry out their seasonal moulting on Vancouver Island.

Witnesses say dogs were harassing an elephant seal on Fleming Beach in the Township of Esquimalt’s MacCaulay Point Park.

The witnesses say the marine mammal showed up on the beach on Sunday morning and that several people allowed their off-leash dogs to sniff and bark at the seal.

It is unclear whether this creature was moulting as it left the beach, but pinniped are often found on island beaches moulting. It is a yearly occurrence for elephant seals where they spend a month on land to shed all of their fur along with an underlying layer of skin.

During the moult, the seal spends most of its time dozing and lazily flipping sand onto itself to stay cool. It doesn't eat and may lose up to 25 per cent of its body weight.

A spokesperson for Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) says people should keep a safe distance from beached elephant seals.

Even though the mammals look slow and harmless they are capable of moving very quickly and can be dangerous if they feel threatened.

The DFO also says elephant seals can weight up to 2,300 kilograms and reach five metres (16 feet) in length.

The DFO adds that elephant seals are regular visitors to the B.C. coast, especially in the spring and summer months.

Most elephant seals seen off B.C. shores are adult males or juveniles, whereas females tend to remain further offshore. They can be spotted off Vancouver Island's west coast, in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and off Haida Gwaii.

If you see an animal being harassed or injured, or you spot an injured or sick animal exhibiting highly unusual behaviour, please call DFO's Observe, Record and Report 24-hour hotline at 1-800-465-4336.