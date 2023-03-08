Dog found in 'horrific' condition on the mend on Vancouver Island
A neglected dog found on Vancouver Island is recovering after extensive emergency care, and the BC SPCA says it's investigating the incident.
The Victoria-based RainCoast Dog Rescue Society found the dog on Saturday, when co-founder Jesse Adams was responding to a tip about an animal in distress.
The dog, who was later named Faith, was found cowering under a porch with a large open wound on her throat.
She was exposed to the elements, including frigid rain and wet snow, and was laying in a hole she had dug in the ground.
"When I found her, it was absolutely horrific," said Adams.
"She had a giant, giant trauma to her neck – the wound was just very, very nasty – and she wouldn't even look up to me," he said. "There was no relation between positivity and humans. At that point, I knew I had to act immediately."
Adams rushed the dog to an emergency vet clinic on the West Shore.
He's been back to visit her every day since then, and says she's starting to make a strong recovery.
"They had to do deep cleaning to the wound," he said. "Obviously, remove some of the necrotic tissue that was there as well."
"She had to get blood work, a series of tests, to see what was going on within her body and so forth."
Adams says vets have also had to use x-rays and examine her organs for potential problems.
"Pretty much the most extensive testing that you can do, outside of a CT [computed tomography scan]," he said.
Faith is expected to be released from the clinic in the next few days. After that, she will live with a medical foster for the next few months.
It's not yet clear when she will be ready for adoption.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments
After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter christened, will use royal title
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced Wednesday that their daughter had been christened in a private ceremony in California, publicly calling her a princess and revealing for the first time that they will use royal titles for their children.
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.
Scientists have revived a 'zombie' virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Warmer temperatures in the Arctic are thawing the region's permafrost — a frozen layer of soil beneath the ground — and potentially stirring viruses that, after lying dormant for tens of thousands of years, could endanger animal and human health.
'Record-high number' of people in Canada don't think they'll ever afford a home: survey
As home prices and interest rates remain elevated, a record number of non-homeowners think they’ll never afford a house, according to a new report released by Mortgage Professionals Canada on Tuesday.
Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge
A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.
opinion | These are the strategies the wealthy use to reduce their taxes
As tax deadlines approach, one of the top questions on people’s minds is, 'How can I reduce my taxes?'
Questionnaire reveals why some people are afraid of clowns
A recent survey reveals why clowns, even those at a harmless birthday party, can send some people running in the opposite direction.
Vancouver
-
Red Robin fires manager at B.C. restaurant who allegedly berated staff, threw cheese sauce at guest
The assistant manager of a Red Robin restaurant in Prince George has been fired over an altercation on Sunday night that was anything but family-friendly.
-
'We went flying': B.C. couple questions why RCMP officer not facing charges in alleged road rage incident
A B.C. couple say an RCMP officer—who is awaiting trial on criminal charges related to an on-duty shooting – crashed into their car during what they describe as a road rage incident on Christmas Day.
-
Annual count of Metro Vancouver homeless underway after pandemic hiatus
More than 1,000 volunteers have fanned out across Metro Vancouver for the first homeless count since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Video of stabbing suspect in west Edmonton 'violent assault' released
Police have released photos and video of a male who violently assaulted another man in west Edmonton last month.
-
NDP promising free birth control for Albertans if elected in May
Alberta's NDP is promising to follow in the footsteps of B.C.'s NDP and make birth control free if it wins the next provincial election.
-
Growth in Grades 4-9 classes restricting school choice: Edmonton Public Schools
Class sizes are growing at Edmonton Public Schools, with the largest growth happening at the Grade 4 to 9 level, where the average ranges from 23 to 26 students.
Toronto
-
'Don't allow your dogs to bark': City removes signage telling owners to keep dogs quiet
The City of Toronto is taking down a number of signs in city-run parks telling dog owners to limit barking as they said the messaging “did not meet the mark.”
-
Lockdown at Toronto school lifted after reports of person with a gun
The lockdown at a downtown Toronto school has been lifted following reports of a person with a gun on the property.
-
A Canadian province just became the 1st to offer free birth control. Will Ontario follow suit?
A Canadian province will soon be the first to offer free birth control to residents. Will Ontario follow suit?
Calgary
-
Walcott chastises 'intolerant' protests of drag queens, calls on Calgarians to support 'most vulnerable'
In a letter released Tuesday, Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott condemned the actions of protesters who he says "hope to erode our freedoms" by first targeting the most vulnerable members of society.
-
Calgary woman has big plans for $3M lottery win
Travel, retirement and an investment property are among the ideas that one Calgary woman is considering now that she's the city's newest multi-millionaire.
-
RCMP investigating pipe bomb explosions in southern Alberta town
Mounties are investigating two separate pipe bomb explosions in the town of Claresholm, Alta., that damaged garbage receptacles.
Montreal
-
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
-
Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge
A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants to make it illegal to evict a tenant in favour of an Airbnb
Quebec Solidaire (QS) considers it intolerable for landlords to evict tenants in order to convert their homes to Airbnb, especially in the midst of a housing crisis. QS spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is calling on the Legault government to quickly amend the Civil Code to prohibit evictions for the purpose of converting to tourist accommodation.
Atlantic
-
WestJet officially cancels flights between Moncton and Toronto starting in May
Travellers looking to fly between Moncton, N.B., and Toronto will have one less airline option after WestJet confirmed that services between the two locations will be removed as of April 30.
-
Nova Scotia court quashes hospital CEO's conviction for fraud, calls for new trial
Nova Scotia's highest court has quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to pay for $47,000 in personal expenses, including flights for family members and Netflix fees.
-
Atlantic Lottery identifies $31 million jackpot winner
It has been a mystery up until now but Atlantic Lottery will reveal the winner of the $31 million Lotto Max Draw ticket that was sold in Cape Breton.
Winnipeg
-
Gun threat prompted lockdown in Winnipeg school on Tuesday
A threat of someone with a gun inside a Winnipeg school Tuesday afternoon prompted a lockdown as police officers swept through the school and soon determined the threat was not credible, the school division's superintendent tells CTV News.
-
RCMP told feds it could offer advice to Winnipeg police on landfill search: document
A newly released document shows the head of the RCMP told Ottawa the national police force could offer guidance to the Winnipeg police on searching a landfill for the remains of two First Nations women.
-
Trial of retired Winnipeg priest charged with indecent assault wraps up
Closing arguments have wrapped up in the trial of retired 93-year-old priest Arthur Masse.
Kitchener
-
Police, City of Waterloo tight-lipped on St. Patrick’s Day plans
With just over a week to go until St. Patrick’s Day, police and the City of Waterloo tell CTV News they have a plan in place – but it appears they’re keeping it to themselves.
-
Flair Airlines announces new destinations from Waterloo region airport
Flair Airlines announces new destinations from Waterloo region airport
-
Ontario’s highest court dismisses appeal by Trinity Bible Chapel over COVID-19 restrictions
The Ontario Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Woolwich Township’s Trinity Bible Chapel and Alymer's Church of God after the two churches pushed back against COVID-19 restrictions.
Regina
-
Fatal fire in village of Quinton not being investigated as suspicious: RCMP
One person is dead following a fire in a central Saskatchewan village.
-
Regina city council set to vote on application for $128M in federal dollars for new aquatic centre
Regina city council will decide whether or not to apply for a total of $128 million in funding from Ottawa for a new aquatics centre during Wednesday's council meeting.
-
SaskTel adds 48 communities to $200M Rural Fibre Initiative
An additional 48 towns and villages have been added to SaskTel's Rural Fibre Initiative.
Barrie
-
Deadly collision on County Road 27 in Springwater under investigation
One person has died and another is in critical condition following a collision in Springwater Township Wednesday morning.
-
How an app helped officers quickly locate lost hikers
Police credit an app with helping officers quickly locate a lost and cold couple hiking in a conservation area in Bradford.
-
Food bank takes new approach to help growing number of people struggling with food insecurity
The Barrie Food Bank is changing its approach to help the growing number of individuals and families experiencing food insecurity in the community.
Saskatoon
-
'His face still haunts me': Witness testifies in La Ronge murder case
The family of a 29-year-old La Ronge man who was killed nearly three years ago said the court process has been difficult, but they have faith in the justice system.
-
Former Sask. group home employee pleads guilty to sexually assaulting residents with disabilities
A man accused of sexually assaulting and exploiting residents at a group home he worked at has pleaded guilty.
-
Lumsden takes Saskatchewan municipal award for solar projects
The voice of Saskatchewan’s municipalities is awarding the province’s most innovative communities.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire at North Bay motel on Lakeshore Drive, people asked to avoid the area
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at a North Bay motel on Wednesday morning.
-
These Ontario cities are expected to see the biggest home price declines
While Toronto has seen a significant dip in home prices as borrowing costs have gone up over the past year, other places in Ontario are seeing an even more dramatic drop according to a new report released Monday.
-
Home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur back on the market with lower $1.6M price tag
The home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, one of the few Montreal homes with a helicopter pad tucked away in the backyard, is back on the market but for a much lower asking price.