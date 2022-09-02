'Doesn't get any better': B.C. teen becomes Scottish highland dancing world champion

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Should Canada forgive student loans?

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his administration would be forgiving up to US$20,000 in student loans for low- and middle-income borrowers. The move has sparked debate over whether Canada should do the same, but experts are divided over whether cancelling student debt is the best way to help young Canadians.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario