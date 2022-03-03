Doctors group wants educational materials from fossil fuel companies out of B.C. classrooms

An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo. (Source: iStock, DONGSEON_KIM) An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo. (Source: iStock, DONGSEON_KIM)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario