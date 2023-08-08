Doctors and community leaders decry lack of cardiac care in central and northern Vancouver Island

The exterior of the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital is seen. (CTV News) The exterior of the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital is seen. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario