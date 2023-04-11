'Do the right thing': Vancouver Island family believes missing dog may have been stolen

The search continues for a missing dog on central Vancouver Island, which the family believes may have been taken.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a chocolate lab, Harley, who has been missing from her Errington home for about two months.

"The purpose is to raise the reward and hopefully motivate whoever has her to do the right thing," said family member Vicki Baldwin.

Harley, the five-and-a-half-year-old female dog, went missing at Englishman River Falls Provincial Park on Family Day morning.

"We went for an early walk with my mom's puppy and my son," said Anne Gallup, Harley’s owner.

Gallup was nearing the end of their walk and carrying her two-year-old at the time.

"I realized that I put too much on my plate so I let go of my dogs leash thinking she’d stay close," said Gallup.

"I just looked down for a moment, not long at all, then looked up and she was gone."

Her initial thought was Harley may have chased an animal down a steep embankment towards the river.

"I yelled and screamed down the cliff for the first twenty minutes," said Gallup.

Over the next month and a half, huge search efforts took place trying to locate Harley.

Countless community members and family scoured the entire park and surrounding areas.

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue even repelled the cliffside where she went missing and the Errington Fire Department used their drone with a thermal camera.

Harley’s story has also been mentioned several times on missing pet Facebook groups like FLED.

"Nothing, not a sign in a trail, a sighting, a leash, a body, nothing," said family member Bradley Macaulay.

Gallup says she was about 20 metres from the parking lot when she last saw Harley and now believes she may have jumped into someone’s vehicle and was taken.

"If the public can keep their eyes open for any friends or family who might've had a new chocolate lab," said Gallup.

Harley was last seen wearing a pink collar that had a silver name tag with a phone number on it as well as a gold dog license.