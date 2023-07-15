Divorced couple remarry 55 years after first marriage

VICTORIA, B.C. -

When Lynn Maloney agreed to go on that blind date back in 1968, he had no idea it would change his life. He was simply wondering what to do.

“I thought, ‘Well, I wonder if she likes curling?’” Lynn recalls.

Although his date threw more than a few rocks, it turns out Lana did not like curling.

“I don’t like ice,” Lana smiles. “It’s not my thing.”

Despite that initial difference, Lynn and Lana felt a strong connection. And after two years of dating, both vowed “I do.”

“We didn’t have anything,” Lynn says. “But we had each other, and that got us through.”

They welcomed a baby girl, whom they both adored. But then, after 15 years of marriage, Lana and Lynn were growing a part.

Although they both eventually remarried, and lived provinces apart, they stayed connected through their children and grandchildren.

“We were there for each other,” Lana says. “And we supported each other.”

During the following decades, their second marriages ended, their daughter and grandkids faced serious health challenges, and then Lynn’s best friend died.

“And then you really appreciate each day and what it can give you,” Lynn says.

Lynn realized he’d made a mistake letting Lana go, and instigated marathon phone conversations with her, which led to long-distance dating.

“My daughter was like, ‘What are you two doing?! What’s going on?!’” Lana recalls with a laugh.

The answer was, Lana and Lynn were communicating honestly, connecting deeply and loving unconditionally like they never had before.

Which continued when Lynn was diagnosed with cancer.

“They told him he would only have three months to live,” Lana says.

“I thought, ‘Well this is it,’” Lynn says. “‘Your time’s up.’”

The couple made the most of the time they had left. But then Lynn defied his doctors’ expectations and eventually discovered the cancer was in remission.

Which led to Lynn proposing to Lana again. And 55 years after their first marriage together, the couple celebrated their second.

We are having a lovely life together,” Lana smiles.

And now they’re spending their honeymoon grateful they never gave up hope.

“There’s always brighter days out there,” Lynn says. “And this is the reward. It’s beautiful.”

Because marrying your first love is amazing, they say, but marrying your first love, one last time, is even better.