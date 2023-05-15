Did the PSAC strike impact work from home policies?
The Public Service Alliance of Canada lost its bid to have the right to remote work enshrined in its new contract with the federal government.
But experts say the proposed deal is a “watershed” moment that will support the increasing demand for the option of doing work from outside the traditional office.
The issue was a key factor in the 12-day strike that affected more than 150,000 public servants. PSAC leaders wanted members to have a guaranteed right to work from home.
And while they fell well short of that, observers say the deal they reached is a big win for remote work and a sign it's not going anywhere.
“It's a watershed moment for labour relations in the public sector and in the federal government,” said Shelagh Campbell, a professor at the University of Regina. “I think this is going to signal a lot of things for labour relations across Canada as we move forward.”
Millions of Canadians began working from home in March 2020 as governments and businesses shuttered offices in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
But today, many office workers see remote work less as a pandemic necessity and more as a perk.
A study by the Environics Institute released in September found 78 per cent of surveyed Canadians who worked from home preferred it to going into the office. About 76 per cent of them thought their employers should let them keep working from home when the pandemic subsided.
“Before we had the evidence, a lot of the stories were about just how much of a hassle it was,” said Andrew Parkin, the institute's executive director. “You had to get the right equipment and figure out how to use Zoom and work while your kids were learning online.”
But there was another side of that coin, Parkin said. Many workers who could do their jobs remotely never liked coming to the office. They enjoyed skipping the commute, and in some cases even moved out of major metropolitan areas to find cheaper housing elsewhere. And it was no temporary blip. In a series of surveys run with the Future Skills Centre and the Diversity Institute at Toronto Metropolitan University, Parkin said remote work only got more popular.
“We didn't see it wearing off over time,” Parkin said.
That's suddenly made remote work a priority for employees, including at the bargaining table. Last year, unions representing public sector workers in British Columbia fought to guarantee their members' rights to work from home in their contracts.
They didn't succeed, but the B.C. public service later released a memo encouraging managers to be flexible around remote work arrangements. It also gave government workers the option of working from any office in their given department, opening recruitment up beyond the Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver areas.
Wendy Cukier, a lead researcher for the Future Skills Centre, says that fits in with a broader trend of businesses adopting remote work in a bid to attract and keep employees. Young professionals, Cukier said, are especially likely to want the flexibility of remote work. And a tight labour market means many workers at both unionized and non-union businesses have the leverage to make it happen.
She suspects that's why many federal public federal servants reacted with anger when they were ordered to return to the office for at least two days a week in late 2022, shortly before the strike began.
“The competition for talent is massive right now and the public service have fallen behind, in some respects, because of flexibility,” Cukier said.
The deal struck by the PSAC does not guarantee any of the 150,000 workers who went on strike the right to work remotely.
Instead, the union and Treasury Board negotiated a separate letter of agreement that would require managers to decide if employees can work remotely on an individual basis, rather than making decisions as a group. It would also require managers to put their decisions in writing when they reject an application; and sets up joint departmental panels of managers and union officials to discuss how the remote work directive is being applied.
Not everyone is impressed. The Canadian Employment and Immigration Union, PSAC's largest member union, has told its members to vote against the deal. In an online letter that union said the remote work provisions “largely rely on the good will of the employer.”
Crystal Warner, the vice-president of the CEIU's national executive, said her members had hoped for a much bigger breakthrough after proving they could work effectively from home for three years. She said the forced return to the office has gone poorly, with some departments not having enough desks and chairs for her members.
“We really felt like this round of collective bargaining washing to be the most opportunist chance we had to go for broke on this issue,” Warner said. But she says the final deal still leaves the balance of power with department heads and managers, which she says was well below her members' hopes and expectations.
“Our members thought this was it. We were going to get it enshrined and we were going to do whatever it took,” she said.
Michael Wernick, the former top civil servant in the country, said the agreement contained compromises on both sides. He pointed out many federal public workers could never work from home because they work in jobs on military bases, First Nations, service departments and other locations where they need to show up in person. But for those who can, the agreement appears to offer some options.
“We will have to see the fine print, but on workplace rules the union didn't get it hardwired into agreements in a way that could be pursued as individual grievances,” Wernick wrote to The Tyee. “But they did get something - there will be widespread use of individual agreements and managers will have to justify their decisions and there are other recourse processes than grievances in the federal service.”
Campbell, who has studied the implementation of remote work at large public sector organizations like universities, says the changes the federal government agreed to are significant considering the size and scale of the bureaucracy.
“Big organizations, like big oil tankers, are hard to change direction,” Campbell said. She said requiring managers to make decisions on an individual level will force them to explain why employees cannot work remotely.
“To me, that sounds like recourse for employees. If there seems to be a trend where decisions are not justified or reasonable or perhaps have not considered all of the relevant evidence or in many extreme cases are arbitrary decisions or prejudicial decisions, there's a place that employees can go,” Campbell said.
“It's a lot better than what they had, which was nothing,” she added.
Regardless of how the federal deal plays out, Parkin said one thing is certain: employees are going to keep wanting to work remotely.
Werner agrees. She suspects remote work will once again have a star role at the bargaining table when the PSAC and the federal government need a new agreement in 2024.
“I think that not only have our members seen how well this model works for them, but I know that the employer has also seen it,” Werner said.
“The issue isn't going away.”
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Are sports betting ads getting out of control in Canada? Experts weigh in
A new campaign wants to see sports betting ads banned in Canada over potential harms to young people and those facing gambling addiction.
Canadian on U.S. 'Most Wanted' list extradited from Canada to face charges in Detroit
A suspect who had been on an American 'Ten Most Wanted List' was extradited this week from Canada in order to face drug trafficking charges in the U.S.
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
WHO recommends against artificial sweeteners for weight loss in new guideline
In newly-released set of guidelines, the World Health Organization says artificial sweeteners do not help with weight control in the long term and pose an increased risk of chronic diseases.
Flight searches among Canadians surge by 77 per cent since last year, according to Kayak
Recent data from Kayak reveals that searches for international and domestic travel among Canadians have increased significantly, accompanied by 33 per cent increase in flight prices.
Museum uncovers hidden dog in century-old Picasso painting
Kept secret for more than a century, researchers have uncovered a hidden dog in an early painting from legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.
New Ojibwe language course aims to restore Indigenous tradition
A free language course, teaching the Indigenous language Ojibwe -- also known as Anishinaabemowin -- is now available online.
Brain activity before death: Study pinpoints a 'hot zone' surge
A small study out of the United States offers evidence that an area of the brain associated with consciousness can experience a wave of activity for some people right before they die.
Vancouver
-
B.C. to send cancer patients to U.S. for radiation treatment
The B.C. government will soon begin sending up to 50 cancer patients per week to the United States for treatment.
-
B.C. heat wave: Metro Vancouver issues air quality advisory
Metro Vancouver Regional District issued an air quality advisory Monday afternoon as B.C.’s early season heat wave continues.
-
Wildfire triggers evacuation alert for Fort St. John
An entire city in B.C.'s Peace region has been placed on evacuation alert due to the threat from a wildfire.
Edmonton
-
Valleyview residents ordered to leave as Alberta wildfire evacuations continue
Residents of another community in northern Alberta were ordered to leave Monday afternoon because of wildfires, this time roughly 1,600 people from the Town of Valleyview.
-
Alberta wildfires: Trudeau visits CAF base; conditions creating 'perfect storm' for fires
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped in Edmonton on Monday to meet some of the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.
-
Tire slashing at Terwillegar Rec Centre prompts school alerts: EPS
Edmonton police are searching for a person who may have been armed with a knife and slashed a car's tires in the Terwillegar Recreation Centre parking lot Monday morning.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto mayoral candidates square off in first debate
Several of the leading candidates in the Toronto mayoral race are getting set to square off in a debate tonight, the first since nominations closed Friday.
-
Man dead after stabbing in downtown Toronto laneway
A man is dead after a stabbing in a laneway in downtown Toronto on Monday afternoon.
-
'Backroom deal:' Critics question TTC’s quiet extension of Rogers deal
A boost to an already-controversial contract is being called a sweetheart deal, after the TTC announced that the rights to bring cell-phone service to Toronto’s subway system would be extended by a decade.
Calgary
-
Human remains found in Banff National Park identified
Calgary police say human remains found in Banff National Park last week are confirmed to be that of a Chestermere woman who went missing in the summer of 2020.
-
Students at Calgary's Brentwood School relocated for remainder of year
Students at Brentwood School in northwest Calgary have been relocated for the remainder of the year due to an issue with the building’s ceiling.
-
'Higher than normal' flow rate on Calgary rivers, city says
The risk of flooding in Calgary this year is considered 'normal,' officials said Monday, but cautioned that forecasts could 'change dramatically.'
Montreal
-
Ethics Commissioner opens probe after Quebec justice minister appoints friend as judge
Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is facing an investigation by the national assembly's Ethics Commissioner after he appointed his friend to become a judge earlier this month.
-
Child in critical condition with burns after fire in Laval apartment building
A mother and two young children were sent to hospital Monday with serious burns to their upper bodies after a fire started in a Laval apartment building.
-
Laval reception hall closes after repeated violent attacks
Just over a month after police forces launched a joint investigation to fight organized crime in Montreal, a reception hall in Laval has closed its doors for good after being attacked multiple times.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County still out of control: DNRR
A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is still out of control, according to the provincial Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables.
-
Shortage of physicians leads to closure of intensive care unit at P.E.I. hospital
The intensive care unit at a hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., has been closed due to a shortage of internal medicine physicians.
-
Saint John, N.B., high school students walk out in protest of inclusion policy review
Hundreds of Saint John, N.B., students rallied in King’s Square Monday to protect LGBTQIA+ rights in schools.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man, mother plead guilty to charges in fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother have pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a 24-year-old woman in an impaired driving crash last year.
-
Murder trial begins for Manitoba man accused of running down, shooting neighbour
A jury heard Monday that a Manitoba man on trial for killing his neighbour allegedly ran the victim down before shooting him three times during a botched robbery.
-
How the city plans to improve Winnipeg's downtown and make it a destination
A new plan to make downtown a destination over the next few decades, has more people living there while transforming a bus hub.
Kitchener
-
Woodstock food truck operator says he’s in danger of closing down if break-ins continue
At this time of year, Todd Ellerby would typically be busy serving up fresh-cut fries and hot dogs from his food truck in the parking lot of Woodstock’s Home Hardware.
-
Redevelopment of The Boathouse in Kitchener delayed
The reopening of a key venue in Kitchener’s Victoria Park appears to have been pushed back.
-
Cross-examination continues at Kitchener murder trial
Ager Hasan has admitted to stabbing Melinda Vasilije, but says she attacked him first and he blacked out soon after grabbing a knife. Court previously heard Vasilije was stabbed 47 times.
Regina
-
Regina Exhibition Association struggling to keep afloat financially, report says
The Regina Exhibition Association (REAL) will likely be unable to meet its financial obligations by September if city council doesn't clear the way for it to take on more debt, according to a report from city administration.
-
'Get this damn thing out': Sask. man travels into wildfire zone by boat to defend family cabin
A convoy of residents rolled out of Buffalo Narrows late Sunday night as wildfire flames roared near the highway.
-
400K bump in funding announced for U of R cognitive behaviour therapy program
An online therapy program, meant to make mental health services more accessible for everyone, has received a substantial bump in funding from the Government of Saskatchewan.
Barrie
-
Police searching for suspect after stabbing in Owen Sound
A suspect is on the run, and another man is in hospital after a stabbing in Owen Sound.
-
Meet the CFB Borden captain who escorted the king and queen during their coronation
A Canadian Forces Base Borden captain is beaming with pride after getting a very special honour during the King's coronation in London nearly two weeks ago.
-
Arrest made in Fenelon Falls for 'suspicious person' investigation
Residents in Fenelon Falls saw a heavy police presence Monday afternoon as officers searched for a "suspicious person."
Saskatoon
-
'Dangerous position': Fire department reveals strain on resources the day a serial arsonist set 29 separate fires
The Saskatoon Fire Department says an arsonist who set fire to 29 recycling and garbage bins in March put the city "in a dangerous position" as resources were stretched thin across Saskatoon.
-
'We need those relationships to be strong': Sask. premier calls for review of tire recycling practices
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is calling for a review of procurement practices, as well as an assessment of the future need for tire recycling in the province.
-
'Get this damn thing out': Sask. man travels into wildfire zone by boat to defend family cabin
A convoy of residents rolled out of Buffalo Narrows late Sunday night as wildfire flames roared near the highway.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in collision with a moose on Highway 11
One person has been killed and two injured following a single motor vehicle collision Sunday evening involving a moose.
-
Rescue helicopter locates missing Sault girl, 11, who fell down embankment
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service say they have found a missing girl, 11-year-old Ruby Kerr, who went missing May 12.
-
Home sales plunged in northeastern Ontario in April
Home sales continued their decline last month in some of the major markets in northeastern Ontario.