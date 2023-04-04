Developer pushes back against Victoria's call for fewer parking spaces at new condos

A proposed development that would see two rental towers constructed near downtown Victoria is almost through the gate, but conditions placed on the project by city council have generated questions about its future.

The proposed development in Victoria's Harris Green neighbourhood would include more than 1,500 rental units.

"This project has been through a lot of changes and a lot of requests, especially from the previous council," said Victoria Coun. Marg Gardiner. "It’s been a long journey."

In February, city council put in a last-minute request to developer Starlight Investments to tweak its "Harris Green Village" project.

"They’re going to build 100 per cent electrified buildings. That’s huge," said Coun. Jeremy Caradonna.

"They’re also going to add way more spaces for car share, for bike parking, for bike maintenance," he said.

But those aren't the amendments that are getting the most attention.

"The fundamental part of all this is the parking ratios," said Mike Kozakowski, founder of real estate website Citified.

City council has asked the developer to reduce the number of parking stalls included on the property.

For parts of the project, council wants no more than 0.34 stalls per rental unit, which Starlight says is well below demand.

A rendering of the proposed development is shown:(Starlight Investment)"We had made specific requests around a parking ratio, and what the developer said is 'We will build the parking in phases two and three based on whatever the regulations are at the time,' when they seek their building permit," said Caradonna.

Starlight says is does not want to lower the project's parking space ratio and is instead proposing fewer car share spots than council wanted.

"We have a shortage of parking downtown and that applies not only to customers of downtown retail, but to people that live downtown, and that really quite worried me," said Gardiner.

Kozakowski says people in new buildings regularly struggle to secure parking in Greater Victoria.

"The demand for parking spaces is proving to be a challenge even though downtown is the most connected and the most walkable community in the CRD," he said.

On Thursday, council will formally hear Starlight's response to its demands and decide whether the project gets past the planning phase.