Detectives investigating suspicious death in Oak Bay

Oak Bay police closed a section of Beach Drive from Monterey Avenue to King George Terrace after the body of a man was discovered Wednesday morning.

Oak Bay police Chief Mark Fisher says the death is considered suspicious but it is too early to tell how the man died.

Officers have not provided any information about the identity of the deceased or the suspected manner of death. (CTV News)

Officers from the Oak Bay Police Department and the Saanich police major crime unit were on scene throughout the afternoon.

Police say the area will be closed to traffic for several hours.

A passerby found the body near some bushes next to the beach around 8 a.m.

The Saanich Police Department says the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has taken over the investigation and is working with them, the Oak Bay Police and BC Coroner’s Service.

"While no arrests have been made, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no perceived risk to the public," Saanich police said in a statement.

