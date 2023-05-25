Demand climbs at BC SPCA pet food banks

The BC SPCA says it's struggling to keep up with demand at its pet food banks across the province, particularly because of recent natural disasters.

The SPCA says it sends food to places suffering wildfires and floods. Last week, when some residents were evacuated from Fort St. John, more supplies were sent to the B.C. community, for example.

"This is on top of an increase in demand across the province in the last four months, especially for those on a fixed income," said the SPCA in a release Thursday.

The pet food bank at the BC SPCA branch in Victoria has been particularly busy.

"Since 2022, we have seen an over 25 per cent increase in demand for the pet food bank program," said Breanne Beckett, senior manager of animal care services for the BC SPCA Victoria area.

"The current food security landscape in our community and rising costs of living have had an impact," she said.

"The BC SPCA’s efforts to increase awareness of the program have also meant more people are reaching out for help."

The SPCA says food donations benefit both people and animals.

At the Broadway Youth Resource Centre in Vancouver, operators say pet food and other supplies makes a tangible impact on its visitors.

(BC SPCA)"I have had discussions with young people who often go hungry so they can feed their pets who are very often their best friends," said Luke Guilbault, resource room youth worker at the centre.

"The positive impact of this program on our youth and their animal companions cannot be overstated."

DONATIONS AND VOLUNTEERS

Over the past year, the BC SPCA says the number of organizations it has been supporting with food and supplies has risen from 139 to 155 over the past year.

"We are constantly getting requests for pet food and supplies," said Diane Waters, BC SPCA outreach specialist.

The SPCA is now seeking donations for its pet food bank, including cash, unopened pet food or other supplies – particularly dry and wet cat food and cat litter.

It's also looking for volunteers to help collect and distribute the pet food and supplies.

The SPCA adds that community members Norm and Paddy MacSween have offered to match all donations up to $10,000, in memory of their relative Susan MacSween.