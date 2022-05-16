Death metal band with drummer from Oak Bay, B.C., wins Juno award

Spencer Prewett is pictured in a music video for Archspire's song, "Drone Corpse Aviator!" (Season of Mist / Archspire) Spencer Prewett is pictured in a music video for Archspire's song, "Drone Corpse Aviator!" (Season of Mist / Archspire)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

Mariupol appeared on the verge of falling to the Russians on Tuesday as Ukraine moved to abandon the steel plant where hundreds of its fighters had held out for months under relentless bombardment in the last bastion of resistance in the devastated city.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario