Death cap mushrooms emerge in Greater Victoria
A Greater Victoria municipality is warning residents that a highly toxic and potentially deadly mushroom is once again growing in the region.
The District of Oak Bay says death cap mushrooms are beginning to emerge in the community.
The mushrooms can cause severe illness, or even death, if ingested by people, and are especially dangerous to children and pets.
The pale-yellow, large-capped mushrooms grow in many areas of Vancouver Island.
The non-native species typically grows under various species of imported trees, including beech, hornbeam, chestnut and English oak. According to Island Health, the mushroom has recently been observed growing with native Garry oak trees.
A three-year-old boy in Victoria died in 2016 after eating a death cap mushroom found in a garden.
Anyone who suspects they or a family member has consumed a poisonous mushroom is urged to go keep a sample of the mushroom and go to the nearest hospital.
Anyone who finds a death cap mushroom on their property should wear rubber gloves when removing them, then wash their hands thoroughly.
Oak Bay says residents should discard the mushrooms in the garbage rather than in compost or food recycling bins. Residents should remove the mushrooms before mowing the lawn to avoid causing the mushrooms to spread.
