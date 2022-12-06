Dead woman's jewelry may hold key to identifying her, Victoria police say

Police in Victoria have released images of a woman's jewelry in an effort to identify her after she was found dead following a fire in the city last month.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in the 1100-block of View Street before noon on Nov. 11.

The remains of a woman were found once the fire was extinguished, however her identity is still unknown, Victoria police say.

"There are indications that she may have been unhoused at the time of her death," police said in a release Tuesday.

"Autopsy results show that she had a history of ankle surgery with a plate and pins in her left ankle. She also had gold crowns in her lower right and left jaw."

Neither the fire nor the woman's death are considered suspicious, according to police.

The woman was found wearing black Columbia boots in size 9.5, with black fur around the tops, and purple heels and soles.

She also had a distinctive gold chain with two large gold medallions on it, as well as a crystal pendant and a sunflower pendant.

The woman had a Walmart shopping cart with her belongings in it, and a high wooden barstool, which was supporting a light-green tarp she was using as a shelter, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the jewelry or who has information about the woman is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7645, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.