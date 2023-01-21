Dead herring washing ashore in Parksville baffle beachgoers

Parksville, B.C. -

Thousands of dead herring have recently been washing up on Parksville beaches, leading residents and visitors to wonder how and why they've been ending up there.

The mystery began Wednesday, when people walking the shoreline first noticed the dead fish scattered in long stretches along local beaches.

People CTV News spoke to Friday morning said they have never seen so many dead fish on the beach like this and were baffled as to why it was happening.

They speculated that it could be caused by pollution, entanglement or an early start to the herring run.

As it turns out, it was none of those things.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), says its Conservation and Protection Branch received a report Wednesday that a herring seine vessel had released a set of herring and anchovies in the area.

The release occurred during an open food and bait herring fishery.

Fishery officers later boarded the vessel and determined that no violations occurred.

Releases of sets occur occasionally in the food and bait fishery and are permitted under the conditions of licence in specific situations. They typically occur with minimal associated mortality, according to the DFO.

A mechanical failure on the vessel resulted in a delay releasing the fish, which may have lead to an increase in mortality.

The DFO expects more fish may wash ashore on local beaches over the next few days.