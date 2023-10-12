Crowdfunding campaign launched to protect Denman Island forest

The Nature Trust of B.C. has launched a crowdfunding campaign in an effort to protect a coastal Douglas fir forest on Denman Island.

The campaign is looking to raise $1 million to purchase 38.7 hectares on the island.

The parcel of land is located adjacent to the Denman Conservancy Association's Central Park.

The forest is within the coastal Douglas fir biogeoclimatic zone, which is a high priority for the Nature Trust of B.C. to protect.

"We've got to find ways to protect ecologically important portions of the coastal Douglas fir so we can sustain the species that depend on this habitat into the future," says Nature Trust of B.C. CEO Jasper Lament.

Donations to the campaign can be made through the Nature Trust of B.C.'s website.