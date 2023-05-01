Crews move to raise sunken fuel truck leaking off Vancouver Island
A mission is underway to recover a fuel truck holding 17,000 litres of diesel oil that rolled off a barge and sank off Vancouver Island last week.
The Canadian Coast Guard and other responders are trying to raise the truck that sank in the Chancellor Channel about 55 kilometres north of Campbell River.
An internal memo from the Transportation Safety Board confirms the truck carried diesel oil. The federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans confirmed the truck contained five separate tanks, one of which is leaking.
The department says it and First Nations and a marine pollution response company are now trying to extract the truck within the next three days. They believe it is between 27 and 37 metres below the surface.
"The top priority is the safe retrieval of the tanker within the next 72 hours if possible,” said a DFO statement. “All efforts are focused on achieving that outcome with minimal release of diesel fuel into the marine environment.”
The truck fell off the barge Western Carrier while it was being hauled by the tugboat Risco Warrior to supply fuel to a logging camp on nearby Hardwicke Island.
The government has also contracted the Western Canadian Marine Response Corp., an industry-funded organization with more than 2,300 members, to lay booms in an effort to protect marine life.
The company confirmed to The Tyee it has deployed two boats to the area.
Spokesman Michael Lowry said it has deployed booms around the nearby shoreline and the site where the truck sank to mitigate the damage caused by any potential spill. The Coast Guard says more than 1.2 kilometres of protective booms have been deployed.
Both vessels are owned by Marine Link Transportation, whose owner Guy Adams says the incident was immediately reported to the Canadian Coast Guard. Adams said there were three staff aboard the barge at the time.
The day after the Coast Guard and its partners deployed an underwater remotely operated vehicle and observed diesel leaking from one of the tanks.
The Coast Guard said divers had also been dispatched to patch the leaks in the truck, which they described as “intermittent and minimal.”
Adams told The Tyee he is working with the Coast Guard and government officials to recover the truck.
“All the resources that can possibly be brought to bear have been brought to bear,” Adams said.
Mohan Raman of the Transportation Safety Board says the agency believes the truck fell off the board due to inclement weather. Adams says there were “horrific winds” off the coast that day.
Raman, the director of marine operations for the board's Pacific branch, says there will be no further investigation of how the truck fell off the barge.
Adams said three First Nations were also engaged in the response effort. The K'omoks First Nation, whose territory includes part of the shoreline, declined to comment on the matter.
Adams said Marine Link Transportation works primarily in delivering heavy freight equipment, construction supplies, fuel and other goods to First Nations, construction projects and other clients along remote sites on the B.C. coast.
University of British Columbia professor Juan Jose Alava said diesel spills are particularly challenging to clean and can be dangerous for marine life.
Compared to other fossil fuels, Alava said, diesel dissipates relatively quickly in water. Once that happens, he said, it can become more difficult to contain and can have dangerous effects on marine life, especially mammals like harbour seals and sea lions.
Alava said this could also affect First Nations who depend on local marine life as a source of food.
He said responders were correct to deploy boons to protect shorelines and contain the spill and suggested they may also pump surface water to remove the diesel if a significant amount is released.
“We might also monitor the species around the spill to see if any animals have been affected or tainted,” said Alava, who is part of the university's ocean pollution research group.
Alava said it was fortunate the leaks are minimal so far.
“Seventeen thousand litres is a lot,” he said.
Adams said the company and other parties would have more to say on the matter Thursday.
Government responders noted Canada operates on the “polluter pay” principle, meaning companies and individuals responsible for pollution bear the cost of the response. They said they had “full commitment” from Marine Link Transportation.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.
Non-U.S. residents banned from purchasing tickets to Maple Leafs road games in Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
Royal Canadian Navy introduces no-strings-attached pilot program amid recruitment crisis
In an attempt to boost recruitment numbers amid staffing shortages, the Royal Canadian Navy is introducing a program to allow people interested in joining the navy to get the full experience with no strings attached.
RCMP performing 'psychological autopsy' on James Smith Cree Nation killer
RCMP may never fully learn why Myles Sanderson went on a deadly stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation, but they may be able to offer answers that some experts say could help victims’ families make sense of it all.
Here's how Canadians can watch King Charles III's coronation on May 6
As the Royal Family prepares for King Charles III's coronation on May 6, CTV News will be offering live coverage of ceremony. Follow our live blog on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app for the latest updates.
'Mom, these bad men have me': She believes scammers cloned her daughter's voice in a fake kidnapping
Jennifer DeStefano's phone rang in January with a terrifying call from her sobbing 15-year-old daughter, saying she'd been kidnapped. But as a relieved DeStefano soon learned, her daughter was safe and the call was a scam.
Writ drops for Alberta provincial election on May 29
Alberta's chief electoral officer, Glen Resler, says the writ has been issued for a May 29 provincial election.
WestJet closes deal to buy Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines
The WestJet Group says it has closed its acquisition of Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines that was first announced in March last year.
Vancouver
-
Large fire closes road near Abbotsford airport
A large fire near Abbotsford International Airport sent a plume of smoke billowing into the air Monday morning.
-
Parts of B.C. saw record high temperatures for the 3rd straight day Sunday
Five communities in the B.C. Interior saw record high temperatures Sunday, marking the third day in a row that records have been broken somewhere in the province.
-
Strike over for 120,000 public servants as union inks tentative deal with feds
The country's largest federal public-sector union reached a tentative contract agreement with the government overnight, covering more than 120,000 public servants across the country and bringing them back to work after a 12-day strike.
Edmonton
-
Parkland County home destroyed by wildfire; highways remain closed
A Parkland County home was destroyed on Sunday by wildfire.
-
Writ drops for Alberta provincial election on May 29
Alberta's chief electoral officer, Glen Resler, says the writ has been issued for a May 29 provincial election.
-
3 hospitalized in downtown fire
Three people were taken to hospital from a fire in downtown Edmonton Monday morning.
Toronto
-
Non-U.S. residents banned from purchasing tickets to Maple Leafs road games in Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
-
Toronto men sentenced after posting murder witness testimony to '6ix' Instagram accounts
Three Toronto-area men have been sentenced after posting images and audio of a key witness in a Toronto murder case on Instagram to an audience of more than 500,000 followers.
-
'Give them up': Canada's top 25 most wanted criminals revealed, over $750,000 in rewards offered
The top 25 most wanted criminals in Canada have been announced to the public.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter
The Calgary Flames have parted ways with head coach Darryl Sutter, the team announced Monday.
-
Writ drops for Alberta provincial election on May 29
Alberta's chief electoral officer, Glen Resler, says the writ has been issued for a May 29 provincial election.
-
Weapons, stolen property recovered by Calgary police from encampment
Calgary police have recovered a cache of weapons – including knives, Airsoft and replica guns, as well as real firearms – from two illegal encampments in the city over the past two weeks.
Montreal
-
Meet FRED, Quebec's latest school zone traffic light that leaves speeding drivers on red
A school zone in Brossard, Que. will host a pilot project aimed at protecting children from fast-moving traffic, forcing vehicles going over the limit to stop altogether. A smart traffic light will be installed near Marie-Laurier Academy south of the Champlain Bridge. It’s not your regular set – unlike regular lights, which are automated to keep traffic moving smoothly through, this one has no problem halting traffic if it’s moving too fast.
-
Second suspect arrested in connection with shooting of Montreal Mafia boss's son
Officers from Quebec's organized crime squad (ENRCO) have arrested a second suspect in connection with the shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto, the son of late Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto.
-
Alleged Chinese police stations still open in Quebec, despite minister's claims
Two Montreal-area community groups under investigation for allegedly hosting secret Chinese government police stations say they are operating normally.
Atlantic
-
Weather front brings heavy rain, power outages to the Maritimes
A weather front off a low-pressure system centred over the border of Ontario and Quebec has brought downpours and winds to the Maritimes gusty enough to create some power outages.
-
Fire closes Donkin Coal mine, stop-work order issued
An underground fire at the Donkin Coal Mine on Sunday has prompted Nova Scotia's Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration to issue a stop-work order at the site.
-
'It's a huge facility': Walmart opens new distribution centre in Moncton
Walmart Canada officially opened its new massive distribution centre in Moncton, N.B., Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba announces new plans for people granted bail, high-risk offenders
The Manitoba government is investing in programs to increase the supports and supervision of high-risk offenders and those who have been granted bail in the province.
-
Tim Bachman, a founding member of BTO, dies
Tim Bachman, a founding member of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died.
-
'I really was quite scared': Close call with coyotes leaves Winnipeg woman shaken
A Winnipeg woman is shaken after a close call with two coyotes and is now calling on the city to put up warning signs.
Kitchener
-
Grand River Transit workers reject deal, strike underway
Grand River Transit workers are on strike as of Monday.
-
Five suspects with ties to southwestern Ont. on Canada’s most-wanted list
Four of men accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario, and one wanted in connection to a body found in Erin, Ont., have been named to Canada’s most-wanted list.
-
Jury in Ager Hasan trial shown bloody crime scene photos
A Waterloo regional police officer who photographed blood stains in Melinda Vasilije’s apartment took to the stand Monday as the trial of Ager Hasan continues into its third week.
Regina
-
'Never forgotten': Sask. marks 10th anniversary of Missing Person Week
Government officials and families of long-term missing persons marked the start of Missing Persons Week in Saskatchewan at Wascana Place.
-
Additional sexual assault, interference charges filed against former Maple Creek teacher: Sask. RCMP
A former teacher in Maple Creek is facing more charges as an RCMP investigation into historic sexual assaults continues.
-
Province says it has sold 7 buildings that housed SLGA stores
The provincial government said Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming (SLGA) has sold seven buildings across the province that once housed government-owned liquor stores.
Barrie
-
OPP points to careless behaviours for spike in motorcyclists deaths
Provincial police hope to curb last year's spike in motorcyclist deaths on OPP-patrolled roads, pointing to careless behaviours on the part of both riders and other motorists.
-
Search for missing boater on Bass Lake enters day 4
Police and divers returned to Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte Monday morning to search for a missing man who hasn't returned home since going fishing four days ago.
-
Minden emergency department closure sparks controversy
The closure of Minden's hospital emergency department has sparked controversy, with calls for an urgent public meeting to demand transparency on the decision-making process and an immediate reassessment of the closure's timeline.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors consider hiring social support workers for city buses
Saskatoon’s transportation committee will consider whether to put social support workers on city buses in its meeting on Tuesday.
-
RCMP performing 'psychological autopsy' on James Smith Cree Nation killer
RCMP may never fully learn why Myles Sanderson went on a deadly stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation, but they may be able to offer answers that some experts say could help victims’ families make sense of it all.
-
'One fatality is way too many': Sask. residents advocate for workplace safety
Dozen of people gathered at Rotary Park on Sunday for the Threads for Life, Steps for Life fundraiser, which aims to support those who suffered a workplace tragedy.
Northern Ontario
-
'Give them up': Canada's top 25 most wanted criminals revealed, over $750,000 in rewards offered
The top 25 most wanted criminals in Canada have been announced to the public.
-
Police recover remains of two missing boaters on Manitoulin Island
The remains of two people from Sheguiandah First Nation have been discovered on Bass Lake in Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.
-
North Bay caregiver found not guilty in woman's drowning
A North Bay woman has been found not guilty of failing to provide the necessities of life in the drowning of a 54-year-old woman in the bathtub at a local care home.