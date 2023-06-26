Crews and helicopter respond to suspicious wildfires near Port Alberni

The British Columbia Wildfire Service is responding to a pair of suspicious wildfires burning near Port Alberni.

The fires were discovered Monday morning, just south of the Port Alberni Highway, near Rogers Creek and the city's Sahara Heights neighbourhood.

The wildfire service says the fires measured approximately 2,000 square metres and 90 square metres before noon.

Two provincial wildfire crews and one helicopter are attacking the blazes, which are currently being held after they were initially reported as out of control earlier Monday.

A provincial natural resource officer is also responding to the scene to investigate the blazes, which the wildfire service says are "suspicious" and likely human-caused.

The Port Alberni Fire Department says the fires are outside the department's firefighting jurisdiction and there is "no risk to any structures at this time."

Ninety-eight wildfires were actively burning in B.C. on Monday, with 53 fires considered out of control, according to the wildfire agency.