CRD warns of toxic algae blooms in 3 local lakes

The Capital Regional District is reminding would-be lake users that toxic algae blooms are ongoing in three different lakes across two regional parks.

As of Aug. 6, there were blue-green algae blooms at Prior Lake and Lower Thetis Lake in Thetis Lake Regional Park, as well as at Wrigglesworth Lake in Wrigglesworth Lake Regional Park.

"These algae are known toxin producers," the CRD said in an updated advisory on its website Saturday.

"Ingesting water containing these cyanotoxins may cause a range of symptoms – including headaches and abdominal pain in humans – and can lead to lethal liver damage in dogs."

The CRD advises park visitors to avoid swimming in the specified lakes, and to keep animals on leash to prevent them from drinking or swimming in the lakes.

Blue-green algae typically appears as a visible sheen on the water, but not all blooms are easy to see, and toxins can still be present even if a bloom is not visible, the CRD said.

Algae blooms have been a recurring problem in Elk and Beaver lakes in recent years, to the point that the CRD has launched a remediation project aimed at oxygenating the lakes.

The most recent updates on the project website suggest the system will be operational by next summer.